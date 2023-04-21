Fri, 21 Apr 2023

International

FBI charges two with operating Chinese 'secret police station' in US

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In what prosecutors claimed was part of Beijing's crackdown on dissidents, US federal agents arrested ...

Florida to end need for unanimous jury to pass death sentence

TALLAHASSEE, Florida: After a failure to obtain a unanimous vote, which led to the Parkland school shooter being sentenced to ...

Keytruda, new Moderna/Merck cancer vaccine said to delay skin cancer

ORLANDO, Florida: During a medical meeting held at the American Association for Cancer Research in Orlando, Florida, researchers announced that ...

Finland to build fence along 800 mile Russian border

HELSINKI, Finland: Less than two weeks after Finland became the 31st member of NATO, it has begun the construction of ...

Indians see largest number of Ireland work permits in 2023: report

DUBLIN, Ireland: The Irish Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has released figures showing that Indian nationals received 40 percent ...

Sixteen dead in Dubai apartment fire, 9 injured

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Authorities have said that a fire killed at least 16 people and injured another nine, after ...

Business

U.S. stock markets slide, Nasdaq Composite drops 98 points

NEW YORK, New York - Tech stocks led American markets lower on Thursday after shares in Tesla dived on disappointing ...

Small US banks see customers leave for higher returns at large banks

NEW YORK CITY, New York: With the banking industry suffering from its largest crisis in more than a decade, prompting ...

Money unavailable for US rocket startups as investors flee

After last month's bankruptcy of Virgin Orbit exacerbated fears in the startup rocket sector amid a tight funding environment, US ...

China Xpeng auto seeks new ways to manufacture vehicles

BEIJING, China: Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng has launched a new self-developed vehicle production platform, the Smart Electric Platform Architecture ...

U.S. stocks on a road to nowhere Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had a sad day Wednesday with little movement in either direction. The bears, ...

Merck spends $10 billion for rights to Chron's, colitis treatment

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Merck & Co have announced that they will purchase California-based biotechnology company Prometheus Biosciences for ...

