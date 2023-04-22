Sat, 22 Apr 2023

International

US ambassador visits American reporter in Moscow prison

WASHINGTON D.C.: Lynne Tracy, US Ambassador to Russia, said she visited Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich this week.Gershkovich was ...

US Supreme Court will not hear lawsuit by Texas inmate

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Supreme Court has decided not to hear an appeal from Texas inmate Dennis Hope, who was ...

China bans Raytheon, Lockheed executives due to Taiwan sales

BEIJING, China: China's Ministry of Commerce has said that since 16th February it has banned senior executives of Raytheon and ...

FBI charges two with operating Chinese 'secret police station' in US

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In what prosecutors claimed was part of Beijing's crackdown on dissidents, US federal agents arrested ...

Florida to end need for unanimous jury to pass death sentence

TALLAHASSEE, Florida: After a failure to obtain a unanimous vote, which led to the Parkland school shooter being sentenced to ...

Keytruda, new Moderna/Merck cancer vaccine said to delay skin cancer

ORLANDO, Florida: During a medical meeting held at the American Association for Cancer Research in Orlando, Florida, researchers announced that ...

Business

Chinese EV, costing $11,000 new, coming to Europe, US, says officials

SHANGHAI, China: During this week's Shanghai Auto Show, China's largest electric vehicle maker, BYD, unveiled an electric car known as ...

U.S. Stock markets face heavy weather but manage minor gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks meandered in and out of positive territory on Friday and just managed to ...

Fans come from throughout India for opening of first Apple store

MUMBAI, India: Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook made his first trip to India in seven years to open the first ...

As economy falters, US banks see consumers failing on loan payments

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to executives at major US banks, as the national economy softens Americans are starting ...

EV tax credits in US end for VW, Rivian, Nissan, BMW

WASHINGTON D.C.: Electric vehicles made by Volkswagen, BMW, Nissan, Rivian, Hyundai and Volvo will lose access to a $7,500 tax ...

U.S. stock markets slide, Nasdaq Composite drops 98 points

NEW YORK, New York - Tech stocks led American markets lower on Thursday after shares in Tesla dived on disappointing ...

Movie Review

A Bucket of Blood
Bucket of Blood