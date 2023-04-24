South Korea's Yoon to visit U.S. in first state visit since 2011

SEOUL, South Korea: Concerns over North Korea's growing nuclear arsenal will bring allies South Korea and the United States together for a summit in the US this week.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the US to meet President Joe Biden will be the first state visit to the US by a South Korean leader since 2011 and will mark the 70th anniversary of the countries' alliance.

The two leaders are expected to discuss joint responses to deter North Korea, partnerships to build more stable supply chains and expanding cooperation on chips, batteries and other high-tech areas.

"It will be an opportunity to further solidify the combined defense posture and operate extended deterrence between the two countries in a more concrete manner, while deepening economic security cooperation," deputy national security adviser, Kim Tae-hyo, told a briefing.

Tension has flared on the Korean peninsula since the conservative Yoon took office in May 2022, replacing a liberal president who had tried to promote negotiations with North Korea.

Yoon and Biden are also likely to consult on how to support Ukraine, amid mounting Western pressure for South Korea to help it battle Russian forces.

Yoon will hold a summit and a joint news conference with Biden on April 26 and deliver a speech to the U.S. Congress on April 27, before traveling to Boston where he is due to speak at the Harvard Kennedy School, Kim said.