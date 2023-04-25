Tue, 25 Apr 2023

Toledo, ex-Peru president, returned from US to face corruption trial

LIMA, Peru: Former President Alejandro Toledo of Peru was returned to Lima Sunday where he will be tried for allegedly ...

Ken Potts, 102, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dead in Utah

HONOLULU, Hawaii: Ken Potts, a US sailor who survived the sinking of the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor on December ...

Chile, with second largest reserves, to nationalize lithium mining

SANTIAGO, Chile: The world's second largest producer of lithium, Chile, is set to nationalize its lithium industry to boost its ...

South Korea's Yoon to visit U.S. in first state visit since 2011

SEOUL, South Korea: Concerns over North Korea's growing nuclear arsenal will bring allies South Korea and the United States together ...

Report warns that 56,000 migrants could arrive in UK this year

LONDON, England: Even as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping arrivals of migrants by boat one of his government's ...

US closes down intelligence unit of leaker Teixeira

WASHINGTON D.C.: Following the arrest of Jack Teixeira for sending secret documents worldwide, the US Air Force's 102nd Intelligence Wing, ...

Business

Section
Oil prices slide on uncertainty over global economy, rate hikes

SINGAPORE: Worldwide oil prices fell this week, as observers say rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for ...

Nasdaq Composite drops 35 points in lackluster start to week

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued to tread water on Monday."Everyone's just waiting for tech earnings," Chris Harvey, ...

After Credit Suisse sale to UBS, investors seek to recover $17 billion

LONDON, England: A group of Credit Suisse investors, claiming billions of dollars in losses during the recent UBS takeover, have ...

Samsung hit with $303 million jury verdict in patent lawsuit

MARSHALL, Texas: Samsung Computers lost a court case last week in which computer-memory company Netlist Inc was awarded a $303 ...

Alphabet CEO Pichai paid $200 million salary in 2022 amid cost-cutting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California: Alphabet, Inc, parent company of Google, paid its Chief Executive, Sundar Pichai, some $226 million in 2022. ...

Moody's raises Ireland's debt rating to highest since 2010

DUBLIN, Ireland: International credit agency Moody's has raised Ireland's sovereign debt standing from A1 to Aa3, the highest level for ...

