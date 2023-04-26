Wed, 26 Apr 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
54
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
In 400 year tradition, students to hail Charles at coronation

LONDON, England: Forth-eight scholars from the prestigious Westminster School will be the first to formally acclaim King Charles as he ...

WWII prisoner ship discovered off Philippines, 1,000 lost in sinking

SYDNEY, Australia: A Japanese World War II prisoner ship which sunk with 1,100 Australian prisoners has been discovered off of ...

Toledo, ex-Peru president, returned from US to face corruption trial

LIMA, Peru: Former President Alejandro Toledo of Peru was returned to Lima Sunday where he will be tried for allegedly ...

Ken Potts, 102, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dead in Utah

HONOLULU, Hawaii: Ken Potts, a US sailor who survived the sinking of the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor on December ...

Chile, with second largest reserves, to nationalize lithium mining

SANTIAGO, Chile: The world's second largest producer of lithium, Chile, is set to nationalize its lithium industry to boost its ...

South Korea's Yoon to visit U.S. in first state visit since 2011

SEOUL, South Korea: Concerns over North Korea's growing nuclear arsenal will bring allies South Korea and the United States together ...

Business

Section
Long lines at Jamaica airport as tourism boom follows Covid shutdown

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Tourists flocking to Jamaica's beaches soared nearly 100 percent in the first three months of the year, with ...

Amidst regional concerns, S. Korea names Japan to preferred trade list

SEOUL, South Korea: Following a three-year diplomatic spat, South Korea has restored Japan to its list of countries receiving preferential ...

Oil prices slide on uncertainty over global economy, rate hikes

SINGAPORE: Worldwide oil prices fell this week, as observers say rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for ...

Nasdaq Composite drops 35 points in lackluster start to week

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued to tread water on Monday."Everyone's just waiting for tech earnings," Chris Harvey, ...

After Credit Suisse sale to UBS, investors seek to recover $17 billion

LONDON, England: A group of Credit Suisse investors, claiming billions of dollars in losses during the recent UBS takeover, have ...

Samsung hit with $303 million jury verdict in patent lawsuit

MARSHALL, Texas: Samsung Computers lost a court case last week in which computer-memory company Netlist Inc was awarded a $303 ...

Movie Review

T2 Trainspotting