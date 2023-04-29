Sat, 29 Apr 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
59
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
ZU students gain real world experience at leading global workplaces

ABU DHABI, 27th February, 2023 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of Zayed University's Partner Challenge programme continues to grow and ...

KIDPA announces 'Date Palm International Poetry" competition winners

ABU DHABI, 27th February, 2023 (WAM) -- Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation General Secretariat has announced ...

KIDPA announces 'Date Palm International Poetry' competition winners

ABU DHABI, 27th February, 2023 (WAM) -- Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation General Secretariat has announced ...

Qatar Tourism participates in 2023 Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition

DOHA, 27th February, 2023 (WAM) -- Qatar Tourism represented the State of Qatar alongside industry partners at the 2023 Jeddah ...

KIDPAI announces 'Date Palm International Poetry' competition winners

ABU DHABI, 27th February, 2023 (WAM) -- General Secretariat of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation (KIDPAI) ...

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces strategic agenda

DUBAI, 27th February, 2023 (WAM) - The flagship event of the UAE Maritime Week, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, is ...

Business

Section
FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

ABU DHABI, 28th February (2023) -- Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB said that throughout 2022 the ...

EIB, European Commission sign 4 billion agreement to boost private sector investments in African, Caribbean and Pacific countries

BRUSSELS, 28th February, 2023 (WAM) -- The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Commission today signed agreements for a ...

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

TOKYO, 3rd March, 2023 (WAM) -- Japan's Nikkei index closed at a nearly three-month high on Friday after Wall Street ...

E& enterprise partners with Microsoft to help businesses in their sustainability journey

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2023 (WAM) - e& enterprise, part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) today announced the ...

Wall Street closes sharply higher, notches weekly gains as Treasury yields ease

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2023 (WAM) -- Wall Street rallied on Friday to end a volatile week, as U.S. Treasury ...

TiE Mumbai celebrates its women entrepreneurs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI/TP): Women entrepreneurs in India are boosting the start-up ecosystem. India saw the most number ...

Movie Review

The Lost Weekend
Lost Weekend