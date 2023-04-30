Sun, 30 Apr 2023

World Bank expects UAE economy to continue to grow despite global headwinds

ABU DHABI, 28 February, 2023 (WAM)--The Regional Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council at the World Bank, Issam Abu Suleiman, ...

Ajman to host two-day IFBB International Bodybuilding and Physique Competition

AJMAN, 28th February, 2023 (WAM) -- The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) will organise a two-day IFBB Ajman International Bodybuilding ...

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to central Asia, Europe And Africa

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2023 (WAM) -- Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is ramping up operations to meet the high demand ...

Investopia 2023 launches its 'Marketplace' Investment Platform to position UAE as leading investment destination in world

DUBAI, 1st March, 2023 (WAM) -- Investopia 2023 announced the launch of its newly innovative investment platform "Marketplace", with the ...

Hasher bin Maktoum opens Dubai Derma 2023

DUBAI, 1st March, 2023 (WAM) -- The Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition - Dubai Derma 2023, has ...

RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai International Boat Show participants and visitors

DUBAI, 1st March, 2023 (WAM) -- For the 13th consecutive year, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is taking part ...

Business

Section
FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

ABU DHABI, 28th February (2023) -- Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB said that throughout 2022 the ...

EIB, European Commission sign 4 billion agreement to boost private sector investments in African, Caribbean and Pacific countries

BRUSSELS, 28th February, 2023 (WAM) -- The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Commission today signed agreements for a ...

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

TOKYO, 3rd March, 2023 (WAM) -- Japan's Nikkei index closed at a nearly three-month high on Friday after Wall Street ...

E& enterprise partners with Microsoft to help businesses in their sustainability journey

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2023 (WAM) - e& enterprise, part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) today announced the ...

Wall Street closes sharply higher, notches weekly gains as Treasury yields ease

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2023 (WAM) -- Wall Street rallied on Friday to end a volatile week, as U.S. Treasury ...

TiE Mumbai celebrates its women entrepreneurs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI/TP): Women entrepreneurs in India are boosting the start-up ecosystem. India saw the most number ...

