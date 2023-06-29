Thu, 29 Jun 2023

International

Japan protests Russia naming holiday Victory Over Militaristic Japan

TOKYO, Japan: Tokyo has lodged a protest against Russia over its decision to declare 3rd September as the "Day of ...

US Supreme Court: Mandatory skirts in Charter Schools unconstitutional

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Supreme Court has rejected the defense of a North Carolina public charter school of its requirement ...

Chinese scurry to stay cool during 104 degrees fahrenheit heat wave

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Beijing and various parts of northern China are in the grips of an unprecedented heat wave, compelling authorities ...

Train carrying pollutants falls from bridge in Yellowstone River

STILLWATER COUNTY, Montana: A freight train carrying hazardous materials fell into the Yellowstone River in Montana after a bridge collapsed.Stillwater ...

Man, stepson die in Texas while hiking in extreme heat

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas: Officials at Big Bend National Park in West Texas said a Florida man and his ...

Tornado hits Wyoming coal mine, eight miners injured

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Wyoming: Wyoming officials have said that a tornado struck the country's largest coal mining site and injured eight ...

Business

Nasdaq Composite gains 36 points in lackluster day

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks were brought up on U.S. markets Wednesday, however the industrial sector was under ...

Ireland travel data shows highest bus, air travel since Covid shutdown

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland's economy continues its post-Covid recovery as newly released data shows significant increases in those traveling by bus ...

US says aircraft must upgrade or face possible groundings

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a letter to trade group Airlines for America, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned US airlines that flights ...

Mexico acts to slow imports of white corn from US, Canada

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a move aimed at supporting national production and preventing imports of genetically modified (GM) corn, Mexico ...

U.S. stocks surge, Nasdaq Composite advances 220 points

NEW YORK, New York - Demand for technology and travel-rated stocks underpinned a major recovery on Wall Street Tuesday, after ...

New York asks public to help prevent e-bike battery fires

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a series of deadly fires caused by lithium ion batteries, the latest of which ...

Movie Review

The Sheik
Sheik