Liu Xiaoming (R), special representative of the Chinese government on Korean Peninsula affairs, meets with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing, China, June 26, 2023. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

Liu Xiaoming, special representative of the Chinese government on Korean Peninsula affairs, held a consultation over the peninsula with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing on Monday.

Liu and Rudenko said the root cause of tensions in the Korean Peninsula is the insufficiency of addressing security concerns of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"Seventy years have passed since the armistice of the Korean War, the transition from armistice mechanism to peace mechanism has not been realized," read the news briefing by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. "Relevant parties concerns, particularly the DPRK's reasonable security concerns, have not been addressed in a balanced manner," it added.

Liu Xiaoming holds consultation with Andrey Rudenko in Beijing, China, June 26, 2023. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

They expressed hope that relevant parties, with the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, will follow the "dual track" approach to address each other's concerns in a balanced way through dialogue, thereby achieving lasting peace and stability in the peninsula at an early date.

The "dual-track" approach calls for promoting de-nuclearization in the peninsula while establishing a peace process there. The two diplomats stressed that the "dual-track" approach is in the common interest of the region and the international community.

Liu and Rudenko also agreed that China and Russia will keep in close communication and coordination to jointly promote the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.

Source: CGTN