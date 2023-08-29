Pyongyang [North Korea], August 24 (ANI): North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile on Thursday, the first day of the window Pyongyang had announced for the launch of a "satellite," the Japanese government said, Kyodo News reported.

The firing comes as North Korea had pledged to launch a rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite again "as soon as possible" following a failed launch in May.

The Japan Coast Guard on Tuesday said Pyongyang notified its intention to designate three maritime danger zones in which an object may fall during the launch period between Thursday and August 31.

Two of the designated areas are located to the west of the Korean Peninsula and the third is to the east of the Philippines. All three are outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, as per Kyodo News.

North Korea has on past five occasions, launched a "satellite" within the first three days of its window after informing the relevant countries and organizations that it would do so.

After North Korea's notification in May, Japan's Self-Defense Forces were ordered to destroy any projectile expected to land within the nation's territory by ground-based Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptor missiles and Aegis-equipped destroyer warships.

Leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea last Friday agreed during a trilateral summit near Washington to beef up cooperation in opposing North Korea's rapid development of nuclear and missile capabilities, as per Kyodo NewsThe three countries remain on alert over Pyongyang amid concerns over further provocation, including an intercontinental ballistic missile test timed to coincide with large-scale military drills between Washington and Seoul that began Monday. (ANI)