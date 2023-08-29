SEOUL -- The second attempt for reconnaissance satellite launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) failed on Thursday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The flights of the first and second stages of the rocket were normal, but the launch failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight, the KCNA reported. (DPRK-Satellite Launch)

- - - -

NEW YORK -- The U.S. dollar lost in late trading on Wednesday, as S&P manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed that business activity in the U.S. private sector was at a softening pace in early August.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.14 percent to 103.4197 in late trading. (U.S. dollar)

- - - -

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON -- Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport said on Wednesday that an investigation has been launched into the cause of the plane crash in the Tver Region, noting that Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the passengers.

"An investigation into the Embraer plane crash that occurred in the Tver Region this evening has been launched. According to the passenger list, the first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in this list," the agency said. (Russia-plane crash )

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- India's Moon Mission-3, or Chandrayaan-3, landed on the lunar surface at around 18:04 (1234 GMT) on Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

India became the fourth country in the world to land a spacecraft on the moon, after the former Soviet Union, the United States and China. (India-Lunar-Landing)

- - - -

ANKARA -- Turkish police have detained 12 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) group in the northwestern city of Bursa, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported Wednesday, citing anonymous security sources.

Counter-terrorism units of Bursa conducted simultaneous raids in the early morning hours at the hideouts of the suspects who were identified as foreign nationals. (Türkiye-Police-Extremists)