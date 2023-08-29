Tue, 29 Aug 2023

News RELEASES

International

Section
Hawaiian utility charged in court with negligence causing fires

MAUI, Hawaii: The county of Maui in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against utility company Hawaiian Electric, alleging negligence on ...

In test case, S. Carolina court says abortion ban legal

COLUMBIA, South Carolina: Months after it blocked a similar ban, South Carolina's highest court has upheld a new state law ...

Hidden bag fees costs Spirit Airlines $8.25 million in settlement

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a class action lawsuit was filed by passengers who said the low-cost carrier blindsided ...

U.S. prosecutes after billions stolen in Covid relief fraud

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Justice Department announced that it has seized more than $1.4 billion in COVID-19 relief funds stolen ...

S. Korea public ignores instructions to shelter during air raid drill

SEOUL, South Korea: Amid North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, South Korea has held its first nationwide air defense ...

Gun deaths among US children hit 4,752 in 2021

WASHINGTON D.C.: A new study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics reported that the number of child gun deaths ...

Business

Section
Sikorsky to build helicopters for US Navy in $2.7 billion contract

BETHESDA, Maryland: Lockheed Martin unit Sikorsky announced that it has been awarded a contract to build 35 additional CH-53K helicopters ...

In reversal, Apple to support right to repair electronics

CUPERTINO, California: Apple has urged members of the California legislature to pass the "right to repair bill" or "Senate Bill ...

India might drop tax to 15% if electric cars assembled in country

NEW DELHI, India: In response to a proposal from Tesla, which is keen to enter the domestic market, India is ...

Whirlpool accept $11.5 million fine for malfunctioning cook top

BENTON HARBOR, Michigan: To resolve US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) charges of failing to immediately report that its glass ...

Turbulent Disney sees stock shares fall nearly 4% this week

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Walt Disney shares closed at their lowest level in nearly nine years, falling 3.9 percent ...

Seeking to prepare for future outbreaks, US funding new vaccines

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US government announced the signing of a $326 million contract with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a next-generation Covid-19 ...

Movie Review

