President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday marked his country's independence day with an address congratulating Ukrainians and praising the military personnel who are pushing back against Russian forces in the southern and eastern parts of the country. An early morning missile strike injured seven people in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, said Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

9:36am: Russian court extends US reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention by three months

Russia on Thursday extended the detention of US reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in March on spy charges that he denies and held in a Moscow prison since, by three months.

Read moreFormer correspondents in Russia call for release of journalist Evan Gershkovich

"The time of detention has been extended by three months... Until November 30, 2023," a spokesperson for Moscow's Lefortovsky court said.

9:33am: France sees 'reasonable doubts' over Prigozhin plane crash, says govt spokesman

France said Thursday that there were "reasonable doubts" about the cause of the plane crash that presumably killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner paramilitary group.

"We don't yet know the circumstances of this crash. We can have some reasonable doubts," government spokesman Olivier Veran told France 2 television.

Asked about US President Joe Biden's claim that little "happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind", Veran agreed that "as a general rule, that's a truth that can be established".

Prigozhin was "the man who did Putin's dirty work. What he has done is inseparable from the policies of Putin, who gave him responsibility to carry out abuses as the head of Wagner", he said. "Prigozhin leaves behind him mass graves. He leaves behind him messes across a large part of the globe, I'm thinking of Africa, Ukraine, and Russia itself."

8:57am: Zelensky hails Ukrainians as 'free people' on independence day

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday marked his country's independence day with an address congratulating Ukrainians and praising the military personnel who are pushing back against Russian forces in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

"Today we celebrate the 32nd anniversary of our independence - the independence of Ukraine. A holiday of free people," Zelensky said in an statement on social media.

8:44am: Wagner chief Prigozhin is 'not going to be missed' in Ukraine

Reporting from Kyiv, FRANCE 24's Emmanuelle Chaze says that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is presumed dead following a plane crash on Wednesday, "is not going to be missed" in Ukraine, as he is "a figure that has been despised and hated" because of "all the crimes" that Wagner has committed there.

The head of the Wagner Group, which was "instrumental in the fall of Bakhmut" in eastern Ukraine, "didn't hide his spite for Ukrainians", says Chaze. She adds that many people in Kyiv are not convinced of his death, as only Russian sources have confirmed it so far.

6:44am: Air strike injures seven people in Ukraine's Dnipro

An early morning missile strike injured seven people in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region Serhiy Lisak said on Thursday.

Three men and four women were among the wounded, he said.

6:05am: Russia says it downed three Ukrainian drones over Russian regions

The Russian Defence Ministry said early on Thursday air defence systems had shot down three Ukrainian drones over Russian regions.

Two drones were downed over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine and one more - over the Kaluga region that is closer to Moscow.

5:45am: Ukraine says Russia lost two bombers in attacks on airfields

Ukraine's intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said recent attacks on Russian airfields had destroyed two TU-22 bombers and damaged two more bombers.

"Two were destroyed, two were damaged. Two can not be repaired," Budanov said in a TV interview on Wednesday night for the Ukrainian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

He said a fifth Russian aircraft could have been hit.

Russian officials reported drone attacks on military airfields in Soltsy in the Novgorod region on Saturday and Shaykovka in the Kaluga region on Monday and said that one warplane was damaged during the first attack.

10:46pm: Prigozhin 'a murderer' who 'won't be missed', says Belarusian opposition head

Exiled Belarusian opposition chief Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said no Belarusian would miss Wagner chief Prigozhin, who is presumed dead in a plane crash.

Some Wagner fighters moved to Belarus after their short-lived mutiny in Russia.

"The criminal Prigozhin won't be missed in Belarus. He was a murderer and should be remembered as such. His death might dismantle Wagner's presence in Belarus, reducing the threat to our nation and neighbours," Tikhanovskaya said on social media.

10:21pm: Prigozhin on board crashed plane, says Russia's aviation authority

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wagner group commander Dmitry Utkin were among 10 people on board a plane involved in a fatal crash north of Moscow on Wednesday, Russian civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said.

Rosaviatsia published the names of seven passengers, including Prigozhin and Utkin, and three crew members it said had been on board.

Key developments from Wednesday, August 23:

Russian emergency services announced on Wednesday that a private plane travelling from Moscow to St Petersburg had crashed, killing all 10 passengers. Russian civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia confirmed that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board.

Russian state media reported on Wednesday that General Sergei Surovikin, the head of Russia's aerospace force, had been sacked, after he disappeared from public view following a failed rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group in June. Surovikin was a leading commander in Moscow's war in Ukraine and had long been seen as Wagner's ally in the defence ministry.

At least four employees were killed in a Russian strike on Wednesday that destroyed a Ukrainian school 10 days before the start of the new school year.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

Originally published on France24