A TV screen shows a report of DPRK's rocket launch with file image during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, August 24, 2023. /AP

The second attempt for reconnaissance satellite launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) failed on Thursday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The flights of the first and second stages of the rocket were normal, but the launch failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight, the KCNA reported.

The DPRK's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) conducted the second launch of reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 aboard the new-type carrier rocket Chollima-1 at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, in Cholsan County of North Phyongan Province, at dawn on Thursday, according to the KCNA.

The NADA said it would make a thorough investigation into the accident, and would conduct the third reconnaissance satellite launch in October.

Source: CGTN