S. Korea public ignores instructions to shelter during air raid drill

SEOUL, South Korea: Amid North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, South Korea has held its first nationwide air defense drills in six years, though many people ignored calls to seek shelter.



In an effort to improve responses to a North Korean attack or other emergencies, the South Korean government has reintroduced the drills into the annual Ulchi civil defense exercises, held alongside the Ulchi Freedom Shield drills, which South Korean and US troops began this week.



A community leader of the Jongno district in Seoul, Park Joo-ui, who passed out leaflets to notify area residents about the drill, said he was surprised by the public's indifference.



"How can we be prepared for crisis when we do not get support from our people during this drill? People are just not interested," he said, as quoted by Reuters.



Meanwhile, the interior ministry said that drivers in some 200 areas were told to pull to the side of the road, and people in nearly 500 supermarkets, movie theaters and other public facilities were told to evacuate the buildings.



However, medical institutions and public transportation operated normally.



The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, said the joint drills are a "source of power to deter North Korea's provocations."



Residents in border regions with North Korea also faced additional scenarios, such as chemical, biological and radiological training, wearing gas masks and using emergency food rations, the interior ministry said.



In late May, the government issued a false air raid alarm and evacuation warning following North Korea's failed satellite launch, which caused panic among some residents.