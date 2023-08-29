Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
MAUI, Hawaii: The county of Maui in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against utility company Hawaiian Electric, alleging negligence on ...
COLUMBIA, South Carolina: Months after it blocked a similar ban, South Carolina's highest court has upheld a new state law ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a class action lawsuit was filed by passengers who said the low-cost carrier blindsided ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Justice Department announced that it has seized more than $1.4 billion in COVID-19 relief funds stolen ...
SEOUL, South Korea: Amid North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, South Korea has held its first nationwide air defense ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: A new study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics reported that the number of child gun deaths ...
BETHESDA, Maryland: Lockheed Martin unit Sikorsky announced that it has been awarded a contract to build 35 additional CH-53K helicopters ...
CUPERTINO, California: Apple has urged members of the California legislature to pass the "right to repair bill" or "Senate Bill ...
NEW DELHI, India: In response to a proposal from Tesla, which is keen to enter the domestic market, India is ...
BENTON HARBOR, Michigan: To resolve US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) charges of failing to immediately report that its glass ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Walt Disney shares closed at their lowest level in nearly nine years, falling 3.9 percent ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US government announced the signing of a $326 million contract with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a next-generation Covid-19 ...