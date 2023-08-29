HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's stock market ended higher on Monday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 0.97 percent to close at 18,130.74 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.15 percent to end at 6,246.22 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index gained 1.69 percent to close at 4,127.54 points. (Hong Kong-Stock Market-Hang Seng Index)

- - - -

BANGKOK -- Thailand's employment growth slowed in the second quarter of this year as droughts affected farming despite improvements in the vital tourism sector with an inflow of foreign visitors, official data showed on Monday.

The southeast Asian country's labor force amounted to 39.7 million individuals in the April-June period, representing a 1.7-percent year-on-year increase, a slowdown from an expansion of 2.4 percent in the previous three months, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC). (Thailand-Employment growth-Q2)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has reopened its borders to its citizens staying abroad, a major step to ease its anti-epidemic border control measures, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

The State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters issued an announcement on Saturday, saying DPRK citizens abroad "have been allowed to return home," considering the eased worldwide pandemic situation. (DPRK-Border)