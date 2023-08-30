Wed, 30 Aug 2023

Kenya reports 14-hour nationwide power blackout

NAIROBI, Kenya: Fourteen hours after the longest outage in recent memory, the majority government-owned power distributor, Kenya Power, said that ...

Pilot lands safely on Vermont highway, disaster avoided

HARTFORD, Vermont: A hot air balloon made a successful emergency landing on a highway median in Vermont last week.The Valley ...

Pakistani doctor gets 18 years in US prison for trying to join ISIS

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator, Muhammad Masood, was sentenced last week to 18 years ...

Hawaiian utility charged in court with negligence causing fires

MAUI, Hawaii: The county of Maui in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against utility company Hawaiian Electric, alleging negligence on ...

In test case, S. Carolina court says abortion ban legal

COLUMBIA, South Carolina: Months after it blocked a similar ban, South Carolina's highest court has upheld a new state law ...

Hidden bag fees costs Spirit Airlines $8.25 million in settlement

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a class action lawsuit was filed by passengers who said the low-cost carrier blindsided ...

With talks inconclusive, US autoworkers could strike in September

DETROIT, Michigan: The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said this week that its members voted to authorize a strike at ...

Japan closing Indiana auto parts factory with loss of 155 jobs

TOKYO, JAPAN: Japanese-owned automotive parts supplier TRIN Inc. said it will close its northeastern Indiana plant in the US next ...

U.S. stock markets join global rally, Nasdaq Composite adds 114 points

NEW YORK, New York - Despite fears of lingering inflation and the prospect of mroe interest rate hikes, investor sna ...

Sikorsky to build helicopters for US Navy in $2.7 billion contract

BETHESDA, Maryland: Lockheed Martin unit Sikorsky announced that it has been awarded a contract to build 35 additional CH-53K helicopters ...

In reversal, Apple to support right to repair electronics

CUPERTINO, California: Apple has urged members of the California legislature to pass the "right to repair bill" or "Senate Bill ...

India might drop tax to 15% if electric cars assembled in country

NEW DELHI, India: In response to a proposal from Tesla, which is keen to enter the domestic market, India is ...

