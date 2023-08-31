Thu, 31 Aug 2023

In surprise, Foxconn founder Terry Gou to run for Taiwan president

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Billionaire Terry Gou, the founder of Foxconn a major parts supplier for Apple has announced his bid for ...

12-years in prison for ex-Alabama deputy sheriff after sexual assault

SELMA, Alabama: Federal prosecutors have announced that a former deputy sheriff in Alabama who sexually assaulted a woman while he ...

British Museum director resigns after theft of 2,000 artifacts

LONDON, England: The British Museum has announced the recovery of a portion of the estimated 2,000 items believed to have ...

Afghan women told they cannot visit national park

KABUL, Afghanistan: A spokesman for the Taliban's Vice and Virtue Ministry has said that security forces will stop women from ...

Imran Khan gets major legal victory as IHC suspends Toshakhana sentence

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - In a significant legal victory, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended former Prime Minister and Pakistan ...

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan meet to discuss Nile river dam objections

CAIRO, Egypt: Officials from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan said their countries have resumed negotiations over a controversial dam Ethiopia is ...

Evergrande resumes trading after value falls 79 percent

BEIJING, China: This week, after its shares resumed trading, China's Evergrande, the world's most indebted property firm to restructure its ...

Nasdaq Composite gains 76 points as trading ends for August

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made modest gains on Wednesday, helped by disappointing employment data which triggered a ...

First electric truck at Mississippi plant rolls off assembly line

TUNICA, Mississippi: Mullen Automotive's new electric vehicle (EV) factory in northwest Mississippi has delivered its first vehicle, the Class 3 ...

Evergrande property developer says six-month loss wass $4.5 billion

BEIJING, China: Due to a rise in revenue, China Evergrande Group recorded a narrower net loss for the first half ...

American stock markets surge, Nasdaq Composite leads

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks zoomed higher on Tuesday after data showed further interest rate hikes may not ...

Seattle fines DoorDash $1.6 million for employee pay violations

SEATTLE, Washington: After an investigation found that DoorDash failed to carry out the city's required sick and safe time policy, ...

