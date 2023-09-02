Sat, 02 Sep 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
67
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
UK says will build 100,000 more homeless without EU pollution rules

LONDON, England: To encourage the building of more homes, the UK government has said it will remove some European Union ...

India rejects new China map claiming disputed territories

NEW DELHI, India: India has voiced a stern protest after China published a recent map asserting territorial rights over Indian ...

Time capsule dating to 1820 found at West Point, to be opened

WEST POINT, New York: A time capsule recently discovered at the US Military Academy at West Point is expected to ...

Electric company says it turned off power hours before Hawaii fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii: Hawaiian Electric said this week that it was not responsible for the recent deadly wildfire in Maui, noting ...

In surprise, Foxconn founder Terry Gou to run for Taiwan president

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Billionaire Terry Gou, the founder of Foxconn a major parts supplier for Apple has announced his bid for ...

12-years in prison for ex-Alabama deputy sheriff after sexual assault

SELMA, Alabama: Federal prosecutors have announced that a former deputy sheriff in Alabama who sexually assaulted a woman while he ...

Business

Section
Ukraine winter wheat sowing to remain unchanged despite export crisis

KYIV, Ukraine: Despite higher logistics costs due to the wartime export crisis, Ukrainian farmers will not reduce its sowing area ...

U.S. stock markets close mixed Thursday, Nasdaq Composite edges up

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Thursday, but movements in either direction were moderate after the ...

Judge denies petition by abortion pill maker in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia: After filing a lawsuit against West Virginia in January, GenBioPro, which sells a generic version of the ...

Chinese BYD autos pays $2.2 billion for US Jabil mobility electronics

BEIJING, China: Chinese automaker BYD has said that its electronics unit, BYD Electronics, has signed an agreement with US based ...

Evergrande resumes trading after value falls 79 percent

BEIJING, China: This week, after its shares resumed trading, China's Evergrande, the world's most indebted property firm to restructure its ...

Nasdaq Composite gains 76 points as trading ends for August

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made modest gains on Wednesday, helped by disappointing employment data which triggered a ...

Movie Review

Hard Target (4K UHD)