LOS ANGELES, California: The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) wrote on social media platform X over the weekend that its ...
On Friday, October 27, the nations of the world voted in the UN General Assembly, by a vote of 120 ...
TOKYO, Japan: Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district is taking steps to control the crowds expected during this year's Halloween weekend. Banners ...
SAN FRANCISCO, California: Over the weekend, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake, with its center at San Francisco's international airport, hit the ...
ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan's Ministry for Emergency Situations said this week that at least 32 people were killed and 14 remain ...
NEW YORK: On October 27, U.S. Representative George Santos pleaded not guilty to a 23-count indictment, which accuses him of ...
NEW YORK: Some pharmacy employees of CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance's U.S. began a three-day walkout this week ...
BEIJING, China: In a move aimed at further boosting the recovery of Chinese airlines, the Civil Aviation Administration of China ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday after registering losses earlier in the day. U.S. labor costs ...
AUBURN Hills, Michigan: Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with the United Auto ...
NEW YORK: A filing on October 27 showed that Morgan Stanley awarded its incoming CEO Ted Pick and the two ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: On October 27, U.S. health officials said that even after the government shifts distribution to the commercial market ...