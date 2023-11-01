Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly Kang Yun Sok and Chinese Ambassador to the DPRK Wang Yajun attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Friendship Tower in Pyongyang, DPRK, October 25, 2023. /CFP

A ceremony to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea was held on Wednesday in Pyongyang at the Friendship Tower.

Kang Yun Sok, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), and Chinese Ambassador to the DPRK Wang Yajun, together with the representatives from the DPRK and China, attended the ceremony.

After solemnly performing national anthems of China and DPRK, wreaths were placed at the base of the Friendship Tower. Written on the ribbons of the wreaths were letters reading "Martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers will Be Immortal" and "In honor of Martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers".

In his high appraisal of the historical significance of the entry of CPV into the Korean front, Kang said that the ruling party, the government and the people of the DPRK will never forget the heroic feats of the CPV, the outstanding sons and daughters of the Chinese people, who made tremendous sacrifice and indelible contribution in the victory of the Fatherland Liberation War of the DPRK and in defense of the revolutionary causes of the two countries.

Ambassador Wang said that the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK, built in person and nurtured with special care by the older generations of the Chinese and DPRK leaders, is cemented with the blood shed by the armed forces and the people of the two countries in the arduous war.

Wang expressed his confidence that the two countries will inherit the invaluable friendship and keep pushing the bilateral ties forward in pursuit of their shared prosperity.

On the same day, ceremonies marking the anniversary were also held at CPV cemeteries in Hoichang, Anju and Kaesong of the DPRK.

In parallel with the commemorating events, the DPRK's leading newspapers on Wednesday published articles dedicated to the special occasion.

Source: CGTN