Wed, 01 Nov 2023

YouTube suspends LAPD account for posting violent assault footage

LOS ANGELES, California: The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) wrote on social media platform X over the weekend that its ...

Developing fury over U.S. blockage of Gaza ceasefire

On Friday, October 27, the nations of the world voted in the UN General Assembly, by a vote of 120 ...

Tokyo's Shibuya district to control unruly crowds at Halloween

TOKYO, Japan: Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district is taking steps to control the crowds expected during this year's Halloween weekend. Banners ...

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rocks San Francisco region

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Over the weekend, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake, with its center at San Francisco's international airport, hit the ...

Fire in ArcelorMittal mine kills 32 in Kazakhstan, 14 still missing

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan's Ministry for Emergency Situations said this week that at least 32 people were killed and 14 remain ...

Republican congressman Santos pleads not guilty to 23-count indictment

NEW YORK: On October 27, U.S. Representative George Santos pleaded not guilty to a 23-count indictment, which accuses him of ...

Three-day walkout by CVS, Walgreens staff in US

NEW YORK: Some pharmacy employees of CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance's U.S. began a three-day walkout this week ...

China to increase domestic flights from Chinese airlines by 34%

BEIJING, China: In a move aimed at further boosting the recovery of Chinese airlines, the Civil Aviation Administration of China ...

U.S. stocks close higher as wage growth in third quarter surges

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday after registering losses earlier in the day. U.S. labor costs ...

Stellantis on cusp of wage deal with UAW to end strike

AUBURN Hills, Michigan: Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with the United Auto ...

$20 million each bonus to new CEO Ted Pick, 2 others by Morgan Stanley

NEW YORK: A filing on October 27 showed that Morgan Stanley awarded its incoming CEO Ted Pick and the two ...

Public will still have access to COVID-19 antivirals after November 1

WASHINGTON D.C.: On October 27, U.S. health officials said that even after the government shifts distribution to the commercial market ...

Children Shouldn't Play With Dead Things (4K UHD)