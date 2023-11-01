SEOUL, South Korea: To sharpen their fighting skills in future wars, South Korean and U.S. troops held joint combat drills this week involving drones, an unmanned vehicle and wearable laser sensors.

The specialized US-South Korea training was held at the same time as South Korea's yearly Hoguk autumn exercises, to train to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The South Korean and US soldiers drilled in groups of 120 soldiers opposing each other inside a mock-up town that appears to be modeled on the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. The training took place at the Korea Combat Training Centre in the eastern city of Inje.

Army officials said that troops trained with a variety of high-tech weapons systems.

Also, drones were in the air, operating as reconnaissance aircraft, while other drones fired rifles to simulate future battle technologies.

"We were able to confirm the enemy's movements using the drones, and hit them with the cutting-edge strike equipment, which allowed us to maximise the results of the operation, while minimising damage to our forces," said Captain Choi Jeong-Il of the South Korean army's 25th Infantry Division, as quoted by Reuters.

Additionally, First Lieutenant Derek Chen from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the U.S. 4th Infantry Division called the high-tech joint drills an "eye-opening experience."

South Korea's army created its new Tiger brigade in 2022. It specializes in future warfare operations using artificial intelligence-powered drones and mobile fighting vehicles.

South Korean officials said this will become the model for all army units, with a complete transformation to be completed by 2040.