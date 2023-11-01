New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Bangladesh's Saima Wazed has been nominated to lead the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region.

Member countries on Wednesday voted to nominate her as the next Regional Director of the United Nation's health body, according to WHO South East Asia Region Office.

Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea DPRK, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Timor-Leste participated in the voting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The member states voted to nominate Wazed during a closed meeting on the third day of the 76th session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia. Myanmar, the other member, did not attend the meeting.

Wazed is a clinical psychologist and the daughter of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Saima secured eight votes to win the nomination over the other candidate, Dr Shambhu Prasad Acharya, a senior WHO official nominated by Nepal, who received two votes.

The nomination will be submitted to the WHO Executive Board during its 154th session, taking place on January 22-27 next year in Geneva, Switzerland, the WHO SEAR Office said.

After that, Wazed will take office on February 1 for a five-year term and be eligible for reappointment once. (ANI)