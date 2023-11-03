Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar - According to state media, China's public security minister met with Myanmar's junta on Tuesday to discuss establishing ...
WASHINGTON D.C. On October 30, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the launch of an executive order to reduce the risks ...
LONDON, UK: On October 30, a former worker at UK intelligence agency GCHQ was jailed for 13 years for attempting ...
SHAN STATE, Myanmar - The United Nations said on Monday that thousands of people are believed to have been displaced ...
BEIJING, China: China paid tribute to two American World War II veterans, Mel McMullen and Harry Moyer, among the last ...
JANESVILLE, Wisconsin: A live cluster bomblet and ammunition were discovered in a donation dropped off at a Janesville Goodwill thrift ...
NEW YORK, New York - Despite economic data showing the labor market was easing and inflation in retreat, U.S. stocks ...
SAN FRANCISCO, California: After California regulators decided that its driverless cars posed a danger to public safety, Cruise, the autonomous ...
BERLIN, Germany: In October, inflation in Germany fell to its lowest level since August 2021, indicating a considerable easing in ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: For the second consecutive year, U.S. shoppers are facing double-digit inflation for the prices of candy during the ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks gained ground on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, ...
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey: Last week, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said that in connection with a civil investigation, the U.S. ...