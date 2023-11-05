Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
KATHMANDU, Nepal: A November 4 earthquake in Nepal has killed 157 people, though the number is expected to rise.Government officials ...
LONDON, UK - The world's preeminent legal body, the International Bar Association (IBA) through its Human Rights Institute, has come ...
MANAMA, Bahrain - The Bahrain News Agency has confirmed the country's ambassador to Israel has been recalled over developments in ...
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar - According to state media, China's public security minister met with Myanmar's junta on Tuesday to discuss establishing ...
WASHINGTON D.C. On October 30, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the launch of an executive order to reduce the risks ...
LONDON, UK: On October 30, a former worker at UK intelligence agency GCHQ was jailed for 13 years for attempting ...
LIBERTY, North Carolina: As part of its efforts to electrify its lineup, on Tuesday, Toyota pledged a further investment of ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made sharp gains on Friday following the release of economic data showing the ...
BODEGA BAY, California: The start of the state's commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed for the sixth consecutive year ...
JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana: On October 30, Canadian Solar announced that it would build a solar panel factory in southeastern Indiana worth ...
NEW YORK, New York - Despite economic data showing the labor market was easing and inflation in retreat, U.S. stocks ...
SAN FRANCISCO, California: After California regulators decided that its driverless cars posed a danger to public safety, Cruise, the autonomous ...