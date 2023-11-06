DUBLIN, Ireland: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar embarked on a significant visit to the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) as part of the Irish Government's trade mission.

This visit to the DMZ preceded Varadkar's meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, where discussions centered on security matters, peacekeeping efforts, and multilateral cooperation.

Varadkar's excursion to the dividing zone between South Korea and North Korea marked the inaugural engagement of the trade mission. During his visit, he is also scheduled to convene with leaders of several Korean multinational corporations, other prominent business figures, and representatives from the Irish community.

Addressing the visit, Varadkar remarked, "The global outlook is increasingly uncertain, with Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East. Given this backdrop, I was eager to witness firsthand the impact of one of the world's longest-running frozen conflicts."

He continued, "The situation at the demilitarized zone in Korea continues to have implications for security not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the broader Asia Pacific region. This enduring conflict and the threat posed by a nuclear-armed North Korea continue to bear grave consequences for millions of people."

"The demilitarized zone in Korea serves as a stark reminder of the paramount importance of multilateralism and peacekeeping efforts," Varadkar emphasized.

Accompanying him on this trade mission were Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, and Minister for Further Education Simon Harris, who had arrived in Korea earlier in the week.

This trade mission marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and South Korea. A spokesperson highlighted the Irish Government's "ambitious plan to strengthen our economic ties with Korea and the wider Asia Pacific region" by fostering trade and investment.