Mon, 06 Nov 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
58
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
US immigration officials ordered to stop destroying Texas border fence

DEL RIO, Texas: This week, a U.S. judge temporarily blocked federal immigration authorities from destroying a razor wire fence along ...

Pennsylvania jury orders Mitsubishi to pay crash victim $977 million

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: This week, Mitsubishi Motors was ordered by a Pennsylvania jury to pay nearly $977 million in damages to ...

LinkedIn membership crosses one billion

REDMOND, Washington: Microsoft's business-focused social network LinkedIn has announced that it has reached more than one billion members and is ...

Trafficked wildlife find a safe haven in US zoos

LOS ANGELES, California: To ensure that trafficked wildlife can survive and thrive, last week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ...

Initial death toll from Nepal earthquake set at 150, expected to rise

KATHMANDU, Nepal: A November 4 earthquake in Nepal has killed 157 people, though the number is expected to rise.Government officials ...

International Bar Association's human rights institute weighs in on Gaza war

LONDON, UK - The world's preeminent legal body, the International Bar Association (IBA) through its Human Rights Institute, has come ...

Business

Section
Musk says Tesla can produce 200,000 Cybertrucks annually

AUSTIN, Texas: This week, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the company aims to produce 200,000 Cybertruck, its electric ...

Redundancies in US job market at nine-month low, openings increase

NEW YORK: In September, U.S. job openings increased, highlighting the ongoing tightness of the labor market and indicating that the ...

Unfazed by high costs, Vietnam plans to build semiconductor plant

HANOI, Vietnam: Despite warnings from U.S. industry officials about high costs, Vietnam is holding discussions with chip companies on possibly ...

Amid local crop damage, China buys more wheat from Australia, France

BEIJING, China: Due to rain damage to local crop and concerns over dry weather in exporting nations encouraging purchases while ...

Toyota pledges another $8 billion at US battery plant, hire 3,000 more

LIBERTY, North Carolina: As part of its efforts to electrify its lineup, on Tuesday, Toyota pledged a further investment of ...

Slowing jobs boost U.S. stock markets, dollar sinks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made sharp gains on Friday following the release of economic data showing the ...

Movie Review

Triple Frontier