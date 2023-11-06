Struggling with sanctions, North Korea to shut 25% of its embassies

Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea is planning to close almost 25 percent of its embassies around the world, including in ...
MANIPUR, India - Following the fatal shooting of a police officer on Tuesday in the Indian state of Manipur, which ...
NEW YORK: This week, New York City officials said that due to a rise in global tensions, most notably the ...
DEL RIO, Texas: This week, a U.S. judge temporarily blocked federal immigration authorities from destroying a razor wire fence along ...
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: This week, Mitsubishi Motors was ordered by a Pennsylvania jury to pay nearly $977 million in damages to ...
REDMOND, Washington: Microsoft's business-focused social network LinkedIn has announced that it has reached more than one billion members and is ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: President Joko Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi, has initiated a groundbreaking ceremony for multiple development projects in the ...
AUSTIN, Texas: This week, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the company aims to produce 200,000 Cybertruck, its electric ...
NEW YORK: In September, U.S. job openings increased, highlighting the ongoing tightness of the labor market and indicating that the ...
HANOI, Vietnam: Despite warnings from U.S. industry officials about high costs, Vietnam is holding discussions with chip companies on possibly ...
BEIJING, China: Due to rain damage to local crop and concerns over dry weather in exporting nations encouraging purchases while ...
LIBERTY, North Carolina: As part of its efforts to electrify its lineup, on Tuesday, Toyota pledged a further investment of ...