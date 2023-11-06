Mon, 06 Nov 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
52
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Struggling with sanctions, North Korea to shut 25% of its embassies

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea is planning to close almost 25 percent of its embassies around the world, including in ...

Borderline Tragedy: Indian police arrest Myanmar nationals after officer shot dead

MANIPUR, India - Following the fatal shooting of a police officer on Tuesday in the Indian state of Manipur, which ...

Amid global tensions, NYPD to increase security for marathon

NEW YORK: This week, New York City officials said that due to a rise in global tensions, most notably the ...

US immigration officials ordered to stop destroying Texas border fence

DEL RIO, Texas: This week, a U.S. judge temporarily blocked federal immigration authorities from destroying a razor wire fence along ...

Pennsylvania jury orders Mitsubishi to pay crash victim $977 million

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: This week, Mitsubishi Motors was ordered by a Pennsylvania jury to pay nearly $977 million in damages to ...

LinkedIn membership crosses one billion

REDMOND, Washington: Microsoft's business-focused social network LinkedIn has announced that it has reached more than one billion members and is ...

Business

Section
Indonesian president initiates ceremony for airport in planned capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia: President Joko Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi, has initiated a groundbreaking ceremony for multiple development projects in the ...

Musk says Tesla can produce 200,000 Cybertrucks annually

AUSTIN, Texas: This week, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the company aims to produce 200,000 Cybertruck, its electric ...

Redundancies in US job market at nine-month low, openings increase

NEW YORK: In September, U.S. job openings increased, highlighting the ongoing tightness of the labor market and indicating that the ...

Unfazed by high costs, Vietnam plans to build semiconductor plant

HANOI, Vietnam: Despite warnings from U.S. industry officials about high costs, Vietnam is holding discussions with chip companies on possibly ...

Amid local crop damage, China buys more wheat from Australia, France

BEIJING, China: Due to rain damage to local crop and concerns over dry weather in exporting nations encouraging purchases while ...

Toyota pledges another $8 billion at US battery plant, hire 3,000 more

LIBERTY, North Carolina: As part of its efforts to electrify its lineup, on Tuesday, Toyota pledged a further investment of ...

Movie Review

Game of Death