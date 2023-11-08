Wed, 08 Nov 2023

International

$1 billion loss to Afghan farmers after Taliban bans poppy cultivation

VIENNA, Austria: A report released over the weekend by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) showed that ...

Chinese jets endangered Canadian chopper crew within South China Sea

OTTAWA: Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair reported that Chinese warplanes engaged in concerning actions toward a Canadian helicopter in international ...

Arkansas poultry farms report bird flu, as national cases rise

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Amid a national rise in cases, major U.S. chicken producer Arkansas reported its first cases of avian ...

Queen Rania says criticism of Israel is not antisemitism

Queen Rania of Jordan says claims that a ceasefire in the Gaza War would allow Hamas to re-group are baseless.She ...

Sources say, Republican billionaire donor met with Haley in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Casino billionaire and prominent Republican donor Miriam Adelson recently met with 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley in ...

Hearing in US Senate will discuss aviation safety incidents

WASHINGTON D.C.: On November 9, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing that will discuss a series of ...

Business

New York tunnel project to receive $3.8 billion from US government

NEW YORK: This week, New York officials said that the Biden administration will award US$3.8 billion to help build the ...

Danish energy firm Orsted cancels 2 New Jersey offshore wind farms

TRENTON, New Jersey: Danish energy firm Orsted, the world's biggest offshore wind farm company, said its decision to cancel two ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps 131 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks moved modestly higher on Tuesday as Treasury yields slipped, while surprisingly the U.S. ...

Uber, Lyft pay out $328 million towards New York wage theft claims

NEW YORK: To settle claims by New York Attorney-General Letitia James that they systematically cheated drivers out of pay and ...

Hungary to be Chinese EV giant BYD's choice for European car factory

BUDAPEST, Hungary: This week, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) reported that Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD has decided ...

Wall Street edges up in quiet trading Monday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks began the week on a slippery slope Monday with a dip across-the-board. The ...

Movie Review

Dick Johnson is Dead