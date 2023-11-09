Thu, 09 Nov 2023

News RELEASES

International

Ban on assault weapons in Illinois upheld by US appeals court

CHICAGO, Illinois: This week, a U.S. appeals court, in a 2-1 vote, upheld an Illinois state ban on assault-style weapons ...

$1 billion loss to Afghan farmers after Taliban bans poppy cultivation

VIENNA, Austria: A report released over the weekend by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) showed that ...

Chinese jets endangered Canadian chopper crew within South China Sea

OTTAWA: Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair reported that Chinese warplanes engaged in concerning actions toward a Canadian helicopter in international ...

Arkansas poultry farms report bird flu, as national cases rise

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Amid a national rise in cases, major U.S. chicken producer Arkansas reported its first cases of avian ...

Queen Rania says criticism of Israel is not antisemitism

Queen Rania of Jordan says claims that a ceasefire in the Gaza War would allow Hamas to re-group are baseless.She ...

Sources say, Republican billionaire donor met with Haley in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Casino billionaire and prominent Republican donor Miriam Adelson recently met with 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley in ...

Business

U.S. stocks drift lower on declining Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks retreated Wednesday amidst confusion over the direction the Federal Reserve will take on ...

Glitch delays fund deposits into accounts of Bank of America customers

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: On November 3, the Bank of America mobile app notified customers of a technical glitch that impacted ...

New York tunnel project to receive $3.8 billion from US government

NEW YORK: This week, New York officials said that the Biden administration will award US$3.8 billion to help build the ...

Danish energy firm Orsted cancels 2 New Jersey offshore wind farms

TRENTON, New Jersey: Danish energy firm Orsted, the world's biggest offshore wind farm company, said its decision to cancel two ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps 131 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks moved modestly higher on Tuesday as Treasury yields slipped, while surprisingly the U.S. ...

Uber, Lyft pay out $328 million towards New York wage theft claims

NEW YORK: To settle claims by New York Attorney-General Letitia James that they systematically cheated drivers out of pay and ...

