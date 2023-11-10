Fri, 10 Nov 2023

International

Right turns at red lights could be banned in US cities

WASHINGTON D.C.: A dramatic rise in accidents killing or injuring pedestrians and bicyclists in the U.S. has led to a ...

In policy revision, Estonia to let Taiwan set up nondiplomatic office

HELSINKI, Finland: Estonia is set to allow Taiwan to establish a non-diplomatic representative office in the Baltic nation, aimed at ...

Christmas tree from West Virginia to adorn West Lawn of US Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C.: A 63-foot Norway spruce from the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia will become the Christmas tree for 2023 ...

Phoenix sends over 500 to shelter, clears downtown homeless encampment

PHOENIX, Arizona: Meeting a November 4 deadline set by a court, the city of Phoenix has successfully cleared out a ...

Ban on assault weapons in Illinois upheld by US appeals court

CHICAGO, Illinois: This week, a U.S. appeals court, in a 2-1 vote, upheld an Illinois state ban on assault-style weapons ...

$1 billion loss to Afghan farmers after Taliban bans poppy cultivation

VIENNA, Austria: A report released over the weekend by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) showed that ...

Business

Citigroup looking to slash 10 percent of staff in several businesses

NEW YORK: This week, CNBC reported that as part of CEO Jane Fraser's reorganization, Citigroup's managers and consultants are considering ...

Only fraction of 2,000 listed companies meeting UN climate targets

LONDON, UK: A report released this week by Net Zero Tracker, an independent data consortium that includes Oxford University, said ...

Maine to vote for dismantling corporate electric utilities

AUGUSTA, Maine: Maine residents are due to vote on a proposal to dismantle the state's two largest electric utilities and ...

U.S. stocks drift lower on declining Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks retreated Wednesday amidst confusion over the direction the Federal Reserve will take on ...

Glitch delays fund deposits into accounts of Bank of America customers

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: On November 3, the Bank of America mobile app notified customers of a technical glitch that impacted ...

New York tunnel project to receive $3.8 billion from US government

NEW YORK: This week, New York officials said that the Biden administration will award US$3.8 billion to help build the ...

Movie Review

Star Trek: Nemesis (4K UHD)