Sun, 12 Nov 2023

News RELEASES

Australia's 2nd largest internet provider crashes, millions go offline

CANBERRA, Australia: On November 8, the network of Australia's second-largest internet provider, Optus, went down nationwide, leaving some 40 percent ...

Political advertisers banned on Meta from using its new AI ad tools

SAN FRANCISCO, California: This week, Facebook owner Meta said it would ban political campaigns and advertisers in regulated industries from ...

Tokyo residents take part in first missile evacuation drill in years

TOKYO, Japan: In response to the growing threat from nuclear-armed North Korea, this week, Tokyo residents took part in the ...

Professor of Holocaust and genocide studies opens up on Gaza

Israeli military operations have created an untenable humanitarian crisis, which will only worsen over time. But are Israel's actions - ...

Biden trails Trump in 5 of 6 key swing states for 2024 US election

WASHINGTON D.C.: Polls recently released have showed that Democratic President Joe Biden is behind Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in five ...

Blizzards in Central Mongolia leave 8 dead, I missing: Xinhua

BEIJING, China: Blizzards have wreaked havoc in central Mongolia since November 3, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals and ...

General Motors to cease production of Cruise Origin van

DETROIT, Michigan: Just days after Cruise, the driverless car unit of General Motors (GM), announced that it was postponing all ...

Grocery inflation in UK down to single digits first time this year

LONDON, UK: The United Kingdom's grocery inflation has dipped below 10 percent for the first time since July 2022, according ...

U.S. stocks rebound, Nasdaq Composite forges ahead nearly 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were back in demand on Friday recouping most of Thursday's losses as Treasury ...

Indonesian economy slows to its weakest in two years, spending softens

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Despite showing a strong third-quarter growth, Indonesia's economy slowed more than expected to its weakest in two years ...

Customer complaints force Tyson Foods to recall Dino Chicken Nuggets

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas: Over the weekend, U.S. food company Tyson Foods said that after some customers found small, pliable metal pieces ...

U.S. stocks decline in across-the-board declines, dollar gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were broadly lower at the close Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair ...

