Tokyo residents take part in first missile evacuation drill in years

TOKYO, Japan: In response to the growing threat from nuclear-armed North Korea, this week, Tokyo residents took part in the first missile evacuation drill held in the capital for many years.

Some 60 residents participated in the drill held inside a train station in Tokyo's Nerima ward, which was in response to a series of recent North Korean test launches that included short-range and cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Some of the missile launches, including one that flew over Japan's southern islands on August 24, have triggered Japan's J-Alert system, which enables authorities to instantly send warnings through television, email, and mobile phone notifications to residents.

However, disaster prevention official Mutsumi Takahashi, who helped run the drill on November 6, said some people were still unsure about what to do when the J-Alert goes off, highlighting the need for more drills.

"I think we need to continue conducting training to inform residents of the correct actions to take in the event that a missile falls or passes over," she said.

Although this week's drill was the first in Tokyo since 2018, Japan has held more than a dozen such drills nationwide this year.

However, several dozen anti-war demonstrators, who chanted and held up signs that read, "Missile drill is preparation for war" and "Diplomatic dialogue instead of missile drills," gathered in front of the train station where the drill was conducted.