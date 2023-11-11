Sat, 11 Nov 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
50
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Tokyo residents take part in first missile evacuation drill in years

TOKYO, Japan: In response to the growing threat from nuclear-armed North Korea, this week, Tokyo residents took part in the ...

Professor of Holocaust and genocide studies opens up on Gaza

Israeli military operations have created an untenable humanitarian crisis, which will only worsen over time. But are Israel's actions - ...

Biden trails Trump in 5 of 6 key swing states for 2024 US election

WASHINGTON D.C.: Polls recently released have showed that Democratic President Joe Biden is behind Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in five ...

Blizzards in Central Mongolia leave 8 dead, I missing: Xinhua

BEIJING, China: Blizzards have wreaked havoc in central Mongolia since November 3, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals and ...

Restrictions on vehicles in New Delhi to curb pollution

NEW DELHI, India: To reduce air pollution, which has remained at dangerously unsafe levels for a third consecutive day, India's ...

Biden allocates $16.4 billion for Boston-Washington D.C. rail corridor

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the new round of funding to upgrade key portions of the ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks rebound, Nasdaq Composite forges ahead nearly 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were back in demand on Friday recouping most of Thursday's losses as Treasury ...

Indonesian economy slows to its weakest in two years, spending softens

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Despite showing a strong third-quarter growth, Indonesia's economy slowed more than expected to its weakest in two years ...

Customer complaints force Tyson Foods to recall Dino Chicken Nuggets

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas: Over the weekend, U.S. food company Tyson Foods said that after some customers found small, pliable metal pieces ...

U.S. stocks decline in across-the-board declines, dollar gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were broadly lower at the close Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair ...

Citigroup looking to slash 10 percent of staff in several businesses

NEW YORK: This week, CNBC reported that as part of CEO Jane Fraser's reorganization, Citigroup's managers and consultants are considering ...

Only fraction of 2,000 listed companies meeting UN climate targets

LONDON, UK: A report released this week by Net Zero Tracker, an independent data consortium that includes Oxford University, said ...

Movie Review

Halloween (2018)