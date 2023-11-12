Sun, 12 Nov 2023

News RELEASES

International

15 years jail for Indonesia's ex-telecoms minister for corruption

JAKARTA, Indonesia: On November 8, former Indonesian communications minister Johnny G. Plate was sentenced to 15 years in prison for ...

US Army wants $3 billion from Congress for artillery, production

WASHINGTON D.C.: To replace stocks depleted by shipments to Ukraine and Israel, this week, the U.S. Army urged Congress to ...

Australia's 2nd largest internet provider crashes, millions go offline

CANBERRA, Australia: On November 8, the network of Australia's second-largest internet provider, Optus, went down nationwide, leaving some 40 percent ...

Political advertisers banned on Meta from using its new AI ad tools

SAN FRANCISCO, California: This week, Facebook owner Meta said it would ban political campaigns and advertisers in regulated industries from ...

Tokyo residents take part in first missile evacuation drill in years

TOKYO, Japan: In response to the growing threat from nuclear-armed North Korea, this week, Tokyo residents took part in the ...

Professor of Holocaust and genocide studies opens up on Gaza

Israeli military operations have created an untenable humanitarian crisis, which will only worsen over time. But are Israel's actions - ...

Business

To curb reliance on China, GM, Stellantis invest in EV magnet startup

DETROIT, Michigan: As part of a plan to develop electric vehicle (EV) magnets without rare earths, as the auto sector ...

Musk's Starlink to offer Mexico its rural satellite internet services

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Reuters reported this week that Starlink, the satellite internet service of billionaire Elon Musk's rocket manufacturer SpaceX, ...

General Motors to cease production of Cruise Origin van

DETROIT, Michigan: Just days after Cruise, the driverless car unit of General Motors (GM), announced that it was postponing all ...

Grocery inflation in UK down to single digits first time this year

LONDON, UK: The United Kingdom's grocery inflation has dipped below 10 percent for the first time since July 2022, according ...

U.S. stocks rebound, Nasdaq Composite forges ahead nearly 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were back in demand on Friday recouping most of Thursday's losses as Treasury ...

Indonesian economy slows to its weakest in two years, spending softens

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Despite showing a strong third-quarter growth, Indonesia's economy slowed more than expected to its weakest in two years ...

Movie Review

