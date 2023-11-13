Mon, 13 Nov 2023

International

Section
Britain imposes new sanctions on Russia, targets gold, oil sectors

LONDON, UK: Britain has implemented sanctions targeting 29 individuals and entities within Russia's gold and oil sectors as part of ...

In a bid to check FBI surveillance, US lawmakers introduce reforms

WASHINGTON D.C.: To close the loopholes allowing officials to seize Americans' data without a warrant, a bipartisan team of U.S. ...

Israeli prime minister rebuffs Western leaders call for ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hit back at French President Macron who has demanded that Israel should stop killing ...

15 years jail for Indonesia's ex-telecoms minister for corruption

JAKARTA, Indonesia: On November 8, former Indonesian communications minister Johnny G. Plate was sentenced to 15 years in prison for ...

US Army wants $3 billion from Congress for artillery, production

WASHINGTON D.C.: To replace stocks depleted by shipments to Ukraine and Israel, this week, the U.S. Army urged Congress to ...

Australia's 2nd largest internet provider crashes, millions go offline

CANBERRA, Australia: On November 8, the network of Australia's second-largest internet provider, Optus, went down nationwide, leaving some 40 percent ...

Business

Section
Amid illnesses, Coca Cola withdraws two soft drinks in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia: After authorities began investigating cases of illness suspected to have been caused by its beverages, this week, Coca ...

30-year fixed-rate mortgage drops the most to 16-month low

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amid a rally in the Treasury market that drove down the benchmark yields used to set home loan ...

Taiwan, UK sign 'Enhanced Trade Partnership'

TAIPEI, Taiwan: As part of Taipei efforts to further boost its case to join a major pan-Pacific free trade pact ...

To curb reliance on China, GM, Stellantis invest in EV magnet startup

DETROIT, Michigan: As part of a plan to develop electric vehicle (EV) magnets without rare earths, as the auto sector ...

Musk's Starlink to offer Mexico its rural satellite internet services

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Reuters reported this week that Starlink, the satellite internet service of billionaire Elon Musk's rocket manufacturer SpaceX, ...

General Motors to cease production of Cruise Origin van

DETROIT, Michigan: Just days after Cruise, the driverless car unit of General Motors (GM), announced that it was postponing all ...

