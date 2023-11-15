Wed, 15 Nov 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
41
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Israel should have begun investigating Hamas onslaught before now

The ferocity and horrific nature of the 7 October 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel shocked the tiny Jewish nation ...

Chinese naval formation enters Taiwan Strait, monitored by Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan: This week, Taiwan's defense ministry said the island's military has sent forces to monitor a Chinese naval formation, ...

President Biden's son, brother subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, the Republican-controlled U.S. House Oversight Committee subpoenaed President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and brother, James ...

Britain imposes new sanctions on Russia, targets gold, oil sectors

LONDON, UK: Britain has implemented sanctions targeting 29 individuals and entities within Russia's gold and oil sectors as part of ...

In a bid to check FBI surveillance, US lawmakers introduce reforms

WASHINGTON D.C.: To close the loopholes allowing officials to seize Americans' data without a warrant, a bipartisan team of U.S. ...

Israeli prime minister rebuffs Western leaders call for ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hit back at French President Macron who has demanded that Israel should stop killing ...

Business

Section
Google to invest in AI chatbot startup Character.AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California: Reuters reported that Alphabet's Google plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Character.AI, the fast-growing ...

Thailand, Toyota join forces to develop country's EV industry

BANGKOK, Thailand: Thailand and Toyota Motor Corp are joining forces to develop the country's electric vehicle (EV) industry, Prime Minister ...

Dow gains but other major U.S. stock indices lag ahead of CPI

NEW YORK, New York - The Dow Jones index advanced on Monday, however other U.S. stock market indices lagged.Investors were ...

China's Nio considering partnerships in North American EV market

DETROIT, Michigan: During the Reuters Events Automotive USA 2023 conference last week, Ganesh Iyer, chief executive officer of Nio USA, ...

Amid illnesses, Coca Cola withdraws two soft drinks in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia: After authorities began investigating cases of illness suspected to have been caused by its beverages, this week, Coca ...

30-year fixed-rate mortgage drops the most to 16-month low

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amid a rally in the Treasury market that drove down the benchmark yields used to set home loan ...

Movie Review

It