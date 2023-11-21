Tue, 21 Nov 2023

News RELEASES

International

Eating of dog meat to be banned in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea is taking a decisive step to end the practice of eating dog meat, a longstanding ...

Indonesia's presidential hopefuls commit to cleaning up power sector

JAKARTA, Indonesia: The leading candidates in Indonesia's upcoming presidential election are considering ending the state power utility's monopoly to expedite ...

Eight teenagers arrested for killing Las Vegas student

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: This week, Las Vegas authorities said that police have arrested eight teenagers who are accused of beating ...

World leaders silent as butchery in Gaza rolls on

GENEVA, Switzerland - Western leaders headed by U.S. President Joe Biden, and including the prime ministers of the UK, Canada ...

Washington Post report blames California utility SCE for 2022 fire

ROSEMEAD, California: This week, the Washington Post reported that California authorities have determined that a major utility company, Southern California ...

More than 2 million Palestinians in peril and world leaders look away

The hugely lop-sided war in Gaza has seen the number of Palestinians killed rise above 12,000, seventy percent of whom ...

Business

Boost for Meloni, Moody's raises Italy's debt outlook to stable

ROME, Italy: In an unexpected boost for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, on Friday, Moody's upgraded Italy's economic outlook from ...

Xi to Musk: I support Tesla's development in China

AUSTIN, Texas: According to a statement from Tesla's Weibo Account this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the electric vehicle ...

U.S. stocks rally on positive earnings, lower Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - Retreating U.S. Treasury yields, better-then-expected earnings, and a record high for Microsoft after it recruited ...

With holiday season under way, US consumers are more cautious: Walmart

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Even as it raised its forecast for sales and profits for the current year, this week, Walmart said ...

U.S. chocolate giant Mars to acquire UK's Hotel Chocolat for $662m

LONDON, UK: In a deal announced this week, U.S. chocolate giant Mars will buy UK chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat for ...

At 2.52 million, Japanese tourists past pre-pandemic levels in October

TOKYO, Japan: Official data released this week showed that visitors to Japan in October exceeded pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, indicating a ...

Movie Review

The Baby Carriage (Barnvagnen)
Baby Carriage