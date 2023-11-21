Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea is taking a decisive step to end the practice of eating dog meat, a longstanding ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: The leading candidates in Indonesia's upcoming presidential election are considering ending the state power utility's monopoly to expedite ...
LAS VEGAS, Nevada: This week, Las Vegas authorities said that police have arrested eight teenagers who are accused of beating ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - Western leaders headed by U.S. President Joe Biden, and including the prime ministers of the UK, Canada ...
ROSEMEAD, California: This week, the Washington Post reported that California authorities have determined that a major utility company, Southern California ...
The hugely lop-sided war in Gaza has seen the number of Palestinians killed rise above 12,000, seventy percent of whom ...
ROME, Italy: In an unexpected boost for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, on Friday, Moody's upgraded Italy's economic outlook from ...
AUSTIN, Texas: According to a statement from Tesla's Weibo Account this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the electric vehicle ...
NEW YORK, New York - Retreating U.S. Treasury yields, better-then-expected earnings, and a record high for Microsoft after it recruited ...
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Even as it raised its forecast for sales and profits for the current year, this week, Walmart said ...
LONDON, UK: In a deal announced this week, U.S. chocolate giant Mars will buy UK chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat for ...
TOKYO, Japan: Official data released this week showed that visitors to Japan in October exceeded pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, indicating a ...