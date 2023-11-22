The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a rocket launch believed to be carrying a military reconnaissance satellite on Tuesday, Yonhap and NHK said, citing their countries' militaries.

The Japanese government issued an emergency warning for residents in the south to take shelter from a possible missile from the DPRK.

South Korea's military said the rocket was believed to be carrying a spy satellite and was launched southwards.

Source: CGTN