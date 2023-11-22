SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The aerospace agency of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said Wednesday that the reconnaissance satellite "Malligyong-1" will formally start its mission from Dec. 1 after a seven-to-10-day fine-tuning process, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The National Aerospace Technology Administration made the announcement during a visit by Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, to Pyongyang General Control Center of the aerospace agency, according to the KCNA report.

Noting that the country has finally developed and possessed aerospace reconnaissance capability by its own efforts and technologies, the DPRK top leader lauded the satellite launch as "a great event" in developing the DPRK armed forces and coping with the evolving military situation in the region, said the report.

Kim stressed the need to send into orbit more reconnaissance satellites of various kinds and operate them in a combined and practical manner, in order to "provide the DPRK armed forces with abundant valuable real-time information about the enemy and further promote their responsive posture," it added.

The DPRK successfully launched a space rocket and sent the "Malligyong-1" into orbit late Tuesday, the KCNA reported earlier Wednesday.