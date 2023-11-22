Wed, 22 Nov 2023

News RELEASES

International

Bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 Scotch auctioned for record $2.7 million

LONDON, UK: In an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits, over the weekend, a bottle of Scotch ...

Germany, France, Italy reach AI regulation agreement

BERLIN, Germany: Reuters reported that France, Germany, and Italy have reached an agreement on artificial intelligence (AI) regulation, which is ...

Bahraini leader lays out 'red lines' for Gaza aftermath

MANAMA, Bahrain - In what appears to be a significant shift, an Arab leader on the weekend condemned the horrific ...

Northwestern University organises graduation ceremony for prisoners

CREST HILL, Illinois: This week, the ceremony for the graduation of the first batch of students of Northwestern University's Prison ...

Eating of dog meat to be banned in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea is taking a decisive step to end the practice of eating dog meat, a longstanding ...

Indonesia's presidential hopefuls commit to cleaning up power sector

JAKARTA, Indonesia: The leading candidates in Indonesia's upcoming presidential election are considering ending the state power utility's monopoly to expedite ...

Business

With new distribution strategy, Fisker delivers over 100 cars daily

MANHATTAN BEACH, California: This week, electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker said that its new distribution strategy, aimed at clearing a ...

Obesity drug maker Lilly plans $2.5 billion plant in Germany

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: This week, U.S. drug maker Eli Lilly said it would build its first plant in Germany in the ...

U.S. stocks trend lower, Nasdaq Composite retreats 78 points

NEW YORK, New York - There was little appetite for U.S. stocks Tuesday following the release of minutes for the ...

Boost for Meloni, Moody's raises Italy's debt outlook to stable

ROME, Italy: In an unexpected boost for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, on Friday, Moody's upgraded Italy's economic outlook from ...

Xi to Musk: I support Tesla's development in China

AUSTIN, Texas: According to a statement from Tesla's Weibo Account this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the electric vehicle ...

U.S. stocks rally on positive earnings, lower Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - Retreating U.S. Treasury yields, better-then-expected earnings, and a record high for Microsoft after it recruited ...

