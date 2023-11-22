Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
LONDON, UK: In an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits, over the weekend, a bottle of Scotch ...
BERLIN, Germany: Reuters reported that France, Germany, and Italy have reached an agreement on artificial intelligence (AI) regulation, which is ...
MANAMA, Bahrain - In what appears to be a significant shift, an Arab leader on the weekend condemned the horrific ...
CREST HILL, Illinois: This week, the ceremony for the graduation of the first batch of students of Northwestern University's Prison ...
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea is taking a decisive step to end the practice of eating dog meat, a longstanding ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: The leading candidates in Indonesia's upcoming presidential election are considering ending the state power utility's monopoly to expedite ...
MANHATTAN BEACH, California: This week, electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker said that its new distribution strategy, aimed at clearing a ...
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: This week, U.S. drug maker Eli Lilly said it would build its first plant in Germany in the ...
NEW YORK, New York - There was little appetite for U.S. stocks Tuesday following the release of minutes for the ...
ROME, Italy: In an unexpected boost for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, on Friday, Moody's upgraded Italy's economic outlook from ...
AUSTIN, Texas: According to a statement from Tesla's Weibo Account this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the electric vehicle ...
NEW YORK, New York - Retreating U.S. Treasury yields, better-then-expected earnings, and a record high for Microsoft after it recruited ...