TOKYO -- Japan on Wednesday lowered its economic view for the first time in 10 months, as weak domestic demand weighs on the economy.

The Cabinet Office said in its latest monthly report that the economy "recently appears to be pausing in part" despite recovery at a moderate pace. (Japan-Economic View)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea decided Wednesday to partially suspend the military agreement with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) that was reached after the 2018 inter-Korean summit.

The partially suspended inter-Korean military pact was approved during an extraordinary cabinet meeting presided over by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in Seoul. (South Korea-DPRK-Military Agreement)

- - - -

COLOMBO -- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday that the presidential election and the parliamentary election will both be held in 2024.

The president made this statement while delivering a special statement in parliament on several pressing matters, including the crisis faced by cricket, one of Sri Lanka's most popular sports. (Sri Lanka-Elections)

- - - -

HONG KONG -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government will devote some 30 billion U.S. dollars in the next 15 to 20 years to implement climate-change mitigation and adaptation measures, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Wednesday.

Hong Kong is planning to take four major decarbonization strategies, namely achieving net-zero electricity generation, saving energy in buildings, promoting green transport and waste reduction, Chan said at the Asia-Pacific Business Forum 2023. (Hong Kong-Green Transition)