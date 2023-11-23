Thu, 23 Nov 2023

Simmering volcano leaves Iceland town residents unsure of returning

GRINDAVIK, Iceland: After they were evacuated a week ago, over the weekend, residents of the fishing town of Grindavik were ...

Chinese navy's unsafe sonar use likely injured Australian navy divers

BEIJING, China: Australia has accused the Chinese navy of causing minor injuries to Australian naval divers due to what it ...

Over a century later, overdue book returned to Minnesota library

ST. PAUL, Minnesota: A book was finally returned to a library in St. Paul, Minnesota, after being more than a ...

Limited funds force Democratic-led cities to urge migrants to move on

NEW YORK: Since Republican governors in Texas and Florida began chartering buses and planes to Democratic-led cities in what critics ...

Bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 Scotch auctioned for record $2.7 million

LONDON, UK: In an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits, over the weekend, a bottle of Scotch ...

Germany, France, Italy reach AI regulation agreement

BERLIN, Germany: Reuters reported that France, Germany, and Italy have reached an agreement on artificial intelligence (AI) regulation, which is ...

Crop damage in India, Thailand, El Nino, force global sugar price rise

NEW YORK: Mainly due to lower global supplies after unusually dry weather damaged crops in India and Thailand, the world's ...

Nasdaq Composite climbs 68 points as U.S. stocks rally

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets swept higher on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, amidst falling U.S. ...

PepsiCo sued by New York over plastics that 'pollute, hurt health

NEW YORK: This week, New York State sued beverage and snack food giant PepsiCo for polluting the environment and endangering ...

With new distribution strategy, Fisker delivers over 100 cars daily

MANHATTAN BEACH, California: This week, electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker said that its new distribution strategy, aimed at clearing a ...

Obesity drug maker Lilly plans $2.5 billion plant in Germany

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: This week, U.S. drug maker Eli Lilly said it would build its first plant in Germany in the ...

U.S. stocks trend lower, Nasdaq Composite retreats 78 points

NEW YORK, New York - There was little appetite for U.S. stocks Tuesday following the release of minutes for the ...

