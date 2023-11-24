CAIRO -- Egypt said on Thursday that Israel and Hamas were expected to pause their fighting in the Gaza Strip from Friday for humanitarian purposes.

Egypt's State Information Service Chairman Diaa Rashwan made the remarks shortly after the Qatari Foreign Ministry said "the start of the pause agreed upon will be announced within the next few hours." (Gaza-Israel-Truce)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) announced on Thursday the decision to immediately restore all military measures halted under an inter-Korean military agreement, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The DPRK's defense ministry made the statement a day after South Korea made a prompt decision to partially suspend the accord designed to defuse danger of an armed conflict along the Military Demarcation Line, over the DPRK's launch of a reconnaissance satellite late Tuesday. (DPRK-Military)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- Four terrorists were killed in an operation by the counter-terrorism department (CTD) of police in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Thursday, the CTD said in a statement.

The incident happened in Turbat district where the CTD launched the operation by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of the terrorists in a compound, the statement added. (Pakistan-Terrorists)

- - - -

ANKARA -- The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" a senior member of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in a cross-border operation in northern Syria, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported Thursday.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralize" in their statements to imply the alleged "terrorists" have either surrendered, been killed, or been captured. (Türkiye-Syria-Ties)