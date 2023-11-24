The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said on Thursday it was suspending a 2018 deal with the Republic of Korea (ROK) designed to de-escalate tension along their shared border, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing a statement from the defense ministry.

The defense ministry made the announcement a day after ROK suspended part of the inter-Korean deal in response to Pyongyang's launch of a reconnaissance satellite.

Source: CGTN