Fri, 24 Nov 2023

International

More free COVID-19 tests to be offered around US: HHS

WASHINGTON D.C.: A Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson said that this week, the U.S. government will begin ...

Woman charged after her toddler accidentally fired gun in Walmart

WAVERLY, Ohio: The Waverly Police Department said a woman whose toddler accidentally fired her gun in a southern Ohio Walmart ...

Simmering volcano leaves Iceland town residents unsure of returning

GRINDAVIK, Iceland: After they were evacuated a week ago, over the weekend, residents of the fishing town of Grindavik were ...

Chinese navy's unsafe sonar use likely injured Australian navy divers

BEIJING, China: Australia has accused the Chinese navy of causing minor injuries to Australian naval divers due to what it ...

Over a century later, overdue book returned to Minnesota library

ST. PAUL, Minnesota: A book was finally returned to a library in St. Paul, Minnesota, after being more than a ...

Limited funds force Democratic-led cities to urge migrants to move on

NEW YORK: Since Republican governors in Texas and Florida began chartering buses and planes to Democratic-led cities in what critics ...

Business

Global stock markets move higher with U.S. on holiday

LONDON, UK - With U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving, bourses from other major centers across the world rallied on Thursday.CANADAIn ...

We have capacity to meet holiday demand: USPS, FedEx, UPS

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, United Parcel Service (UPS), and other delivery companies said they can meet ...

Crop damage in India, Thailand, El Nino, force global sugar price rise

NEW YORK: Mainly due to lower global supplies after unusually dry weather damaged crops in India and Thailand, the world's ...

Nasdaq Composite climbs 68 points as U.S. stocks rally

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets swept higher on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, amidst falling U.S. ...

PepsiCo sued by New York over plastics that 'pollute, hurt health

NEW YORK: This week, New York State sued beverage and snack food giant PepsiCo for polluting the environment and endangering ...

With new distribution strategy, Fisker delivers over 100 cars daily

MANHATTAN BEACH, California: This week, electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker said that its new distribution strategy, aimed at clearing a ...

Movie Review

Letter From an Unknown Woman