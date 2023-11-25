Sat, 25 Nov 2023

International

Fukushima nuclear plant releases third batch of treated water safely

FUKUSHIMA, Japan: This week, the operator of Japan's damaged Fukushima nuclear plant said the release of a third batch of ...

Myanmar hands over 31,000 suspects involved in telecom fraud to China

BEIJING, China: This week, Chinese authorities said that Myanmar authorities have handed over 31,000 telecom fraud suspects. The move comes ...

India, Australia readying to hold talks on defense, strategic ties

NEW DELHI, India: India and Australia are gearing up for discussions to enhance their strategic, defense, and security alliances in ...

More free COVID-19 tests to be offered around US: HHS

WASHINGTON D.C.: A Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson said that this week, the U.S. government will begin ...

Woman charged after her toddler accidentally fired gun in Walmart

WAVERLY, Ohio: The Waverly Police Department said a woman whose toddler accidentally fired her gun in a southern Ohio Walmart ...

Simmering volcano leaves Iceland town residents unsure of returning

GRINDAVIK, Iceland: After they were evacuated a week ago, over the weekend, residents of the fishing town of Grindavik were ...

Business

Canada struggles with high living costs, unaffordable housing

OTTAWA, Canada: This week, Canada's finance ministry said deficit spending will be much higher than forecasted in March and national ...

High prices, high mortgages has frozen housing market: Report

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a report from the National Association of Realtors released on Tuesday, existing home sales in the ...

Carmaker Stellantis, China's CATL to build EV battery plant in Europe

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands: As European carmakers aim to produce more cost-effective batteries and more affordable electric vehicles (EV), Stellantis and ...

Global stock markets move higher with U.S. on holiday

LONDON, UK - With U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving, bourses from other major centers across the world rallied on Thursday.CANADAIn ...

We have capacity to meet holiday demand: USPS, FedEx, UPS

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, United Parcel Service (UPS), and other delivery companies said they can meet ...

Crop damage in India, Thailand, El Nino, force global sugar price rise

NEW YORK: Mainly due to lower global supplies after unusually dry weather damaged crops in India and Thailand, the world's ...

