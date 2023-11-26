Sun, 26 Nov 2023

International

Emergency in US Virgin Islands after high lead levels found in water

ST CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands: After tests on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands revealed lead levels in water ...

Mistakes of Iraq coming home to roost in Gaza

We have both been reporting on and protesting against U.S. war crimes for many years, and against identical crimes committed ...

Landslide hits remote Alaska fishing community

JUNEAU, Alaska: A landslide that began on a heavily forested, rain-soaked mountainside smashed into homes in a remote fishing community ...

Papua New Guinea volcano erupts, forcing residents to leave the area

SYDNEY, Australia: In the wake of a volcanic eruption that sent a plume of ash into the sky, some residents ...

Texas A-G sues Pfizer over ineffective ADHD drug for children

MARSHALL, Texas: In a lawsuit unsealed this week, Texas Attorney-General Ken Paxton said Pfizer and its supplier Tris Pharma provided ...

Fukushima nuclear plant releases third batch of treated water safely

FUKUSHIMA, Japan: This week, the operator of Japan's damaged Fukushima nuclear plant said the release of a third batch of ...

Business

Employees should speak up about inappropriate behavior: Citigroup

NEW YORK: In a memo sent on November 21, which referenced a recently filed lawsuit, Andy Morton, Citigroup's global head ...

Relief for prospective homebuyers, long-term US mortgage rate falls

MCLEAN, Virginia: In positive news for prospective homebuyers held back by higher borrowing costs and increased competition caused by a ...

In holiday season, US consumers will buy first and pay in installments

SAN JOSE, California: This holiday season, more U.S. consumers are expected to use "buy now, pay later" payment plans, which ...

Senate panel to investigate US airline baggage, seat selection fees

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, a U.S. Senate panel said it would investigate airline fees for baggage, seat selection, ticket changes, ...

FAA clears Boeing flight tests for 737 MAX 10 certification

ARLINGTON, Virginia: This week, Boeing said that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cleared it to begin certification flight ...

Canada struggles with high living costs, unaffordable housing

OTTAWA, Canada: This week, Canada's finance ministry said deficit spending will be much higher than forecasted in March and national ...

