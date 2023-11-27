Mon, 27 Nov 2023

News RELEASES

International

US foils plot to kill Sikh separatist, warns India of likely role

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House says U.S. authorities have foiled a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the U.S., ...

US, Philippines hold joint patrols in South China sea near Taiwan

BANGKOK, Thailand: In response to heightened Chinese activity in the South China Sea, the United States and the Philippines have ...

United Nations Blue Helmets come under fire from Israeli troops

BEIRUT, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement on Saturday that ...

Emergency in US Virgin Islands after high lead levels found in water

ST CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands: After tests on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands revealed lead levels in water ...

Mistakes of Iraq coming home to roost in Gaza

We have both been reporting on and protesting against U.S. war crimes for many years, and against identical crimes committed ...

Landslide hits remote Alaska fishing community

JUNEAU, Alaska: A landslide that began on a heavily forested, rain-soaked mountainside smashed into homes in a remote fishing community ...

Business

Hawaii looks to streamline travel process for Japanese visitors

HONOLULU, Hawaii: The islands' leaders are working on streamlining the travel process for Japanese tourists, making it more convenient for ...

Thanksgiving weekend seeing busy roads and crowded airports

WASHINGTON D.C.: After the COVID-19 pandemic almost ended the tradition of visiting friends and family over the long holiday weekend, ...

GM's Cruise to re-launch driverless robotaxis

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Just weeks after California banned its self-driving vehicles from public roads after an accident last month, Cruise, ...

Employees should speak up about inappropriate behavior: Citigroup

NEW YORK: In a memo sent on November 21, which referenced a recently filed lawsuit, Andy Morton, Citigroup's global head ...

Relief for prospective homebuyers, long-term US mortgage rate falls

MCLEAN, Virginia: In positive news for prospective homebuyers held back by higher borrowing costs and increased competition caused by a ...

In holiday season, US consumers will buy first and pay in installments

SAN JOSE, California: This holiday season, more U.S. consumers are expected to use "buy now, pay later" payment plans, which ...

Movie Review

