The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) warned on Monday it would continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including through satellite launches, while its troops were reported to be restoring some demolished guard posts on the border with the Republic of Korea (ROK).

The DPRK foreign ministry said the launch of a reconnaissance satellite last week was prompted by the need to monitor the United States and its allies, state media KCNA reported.

"It is a legal and just way to exercise its right to defend itself and thoroughly respond to and precisely monitor the serious military action by the U.S. and its followers," the KCNA report said.

Pyongyang launched the satellite on Tuesday, saying it successfully entered orbit and was transmitting photographs, but ROK defense officials and analysts said its capabilities have not been independently verified.

The launch prompted Seoul to suspend a key clause in a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement and resume aerial surveillance near the border.

Following that suspension, ROK's defense ministry said DPRK's soldiers had been observed bringing back heavy weapons into the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) border and setting up guard posts that the two countries demolished under the agreement.

(With input from Reuters)

(Cover: A rocket carrying a spy satellite Malligyong-1 is launched, as DPRK government claims, in a location given as North Gyeongsang Province, DPRK, November 21, 2023. /Reuters)

Source: CGTN