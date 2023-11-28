Tue, 28 Nov 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
38
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Journalists and families taking heavy toll in Gaza

Fifty-seven journalists have been killed as of Saturday as a result of Israel's war on Gaza, which has extended to ...

Tensions rise as Israel summons Irish envoy over Taoiseach's statement on Emily Hand's release

TEL AVIV, Israel - Following Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's statement on Emily Hand's release, Israel's foreign minister says he summoned the ...

US foils plot to kill Sikh separatist, warns India of likely role

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House says U.S. authorities have foiled a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the U.S., ...

US, Philippines hold joint patrols in South China sea near Taiwan

BANGKOK, Thailand: In response to heightened Chinese activity in the South China Sea, the United States and the Philippines have ...

United Nations Blue Helmets come under fire from Israeli troops

BEIRUT, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement on Saturday that ...

Emergency in US Virgin Islands after high lead levels found in water

ST CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands: After tests on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands revealed lead levels in water ...

Business

Section
EV sales in US up 9%, still below many countries

DETROIT, Michigan: US electric vehicle (EV) sales are expected to reach a record of 9% of all passenger vehicles this ...

U.S. stocks weaken as traders return after Thanksgiving

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed marginally lower as traders returned to their desks Monday following the Thanksgiving ...

Warren Buffett gives away Berkshire stocks worth $866 million

OMAHA, Nebraska: On November 21, Warren Buffett announced a donation of Berkshire Hathaway stocks worth some US$866 million to four ...

Hawaii looks to streamline travel process for Japanese visitors

HONOLULU, Hawaii: The islands' leaders are working on streamlining the travel process for Japanese tourists, making it more convenient for ...

Thanksgiving weekend seeing busy roads and crowded airports

WASHINGTON D.C.: After the COVID-19 pandemic almost ended the tradition of visiting friends and family over the long holiday weekend, ...

GM's Cruise to re-launch driverless robotaxis

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Just weeks after California banned its self-driving vehicles from public roads after an accident last month, Cruise, ...

Movie Review

Clueless