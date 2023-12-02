Sat, 02 Dec 2023

International

House Ethics Committee report results in Santos expulsion

WASHINGTON D.C.: After a House Ethics Committee report found substantial evidence that he broke the law, New York Republican representative ...

Israel had blueprint of 7 October attack plan - The New York Times

In a report by The New York Times, it has been revealed that Israeli officials had obtained a detailed battle ...

Myanmar ethnic group alliance captures trade gate on Chinese border

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: Kyar Win, spokesperson for the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, which launched a surprise offensive last month against ...

U.S. backs Israel's restart of earth-shattering war in Gaza

While Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has been frantically shuttling around the Middle East trying to stop the Israeli coflict ...

12 crew members reported missing as Cargo ship sinks off Greek island

LESBOS, Greece: Greek authorities said a cargo ship sank off the island of Lesbos over the weekend during a storm, ...

Bird flu forces culling of 1.35 million chickens on Ohio egg farm

COLUMBUS, Ohio: To stop the spread of bird flu, more than 1.3 million chickens will be killed on Ohio's Union ...

Business

Experts decry New Zealand government move to lift tobacco ban

LONDON - Health experts and tobacco campaigners have strongly criticized New Zealand's decision to repeal laws that aimed to ban ...

Tech stocks slide while Dow Jones hits high for 2023

NEW YORK, New York - The Dow Jones index was the standout on U.S. financial markets on Thursday with a ...

US shoppers spend $38 billion online during Thanksgiving weekend

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite the ongoing economic uncertainty, major discounts during the Thanksgiving weekend enticed U.S. shoppers, who spent some US$38 ...

Thailand will downgrade growth forecast for 2023 to 2.7 percent

BANGKOK, Thailand: This week, Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister Krisada Chinavicharana said after a weaker-than-expected third quarter, the country will downgrade ...

China pledges to deepen bilateral trade relations with Vietnam

BEIJING, China: The country's commerce ministry said that during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Ho ...

U.S. stocks advance as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

NEW YORK, New York - Retreating bond yields and a higher-then-expected GDP reading for the third quarter boosted U.S. stocks ...

Movie Review

