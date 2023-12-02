Sat, 02 Dec 2023

News RELEASES

International

Section
Heavy snowfall, blizzards reported in Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria

CHISINAU, Moldova: Over the weekend, heavy snowfall and strong blizzards in Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria left one person dead and ...

House Ethics Committee report results in Santos expulsion

WASHINGTON D.C.: After a House Ethics Committee report found substantial evidence that he broke the law, New York Republican representative ...

Israel had blueprint of 7 October attack plan - The New York Times

In a report by The New York Times, it has been revealed that Israeli officials had obtained a detailed battle ...

Myanmar ethnic group alliance captures trade gate on Chinese border

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: Kyar Win, spokesperson for the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, which launched a surprise offensive last month against ...

U.S. backs Israel's restart of earth-shattering war in Gaza

While Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has been frantically shuttling around the Middle East trying to stop the Israeli coflict ...

12 crew members reported missing as Cargo ship sinks off Greek island

LESBOS, Greece: Greek authorities said a cargo ship sank off the island of Lesbos over the weekend during a storm, ...

Business

Section
On eve of COP28 to debate climate change, US begins oil, gas auctions

CHEYENNE, Wyoming: This week, the Biden administration raised US$3.4 million from a sale of oil and gas drilling rights in ...

Across-the-board rally on U.S. stock markets Friday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Friday despite remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ...

Currency issues affect Russia's oil trade with Asia

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's trade in oil with India, one of the most lucrative oil trade routes since the imposition of ...

Experts decry New Zealand government move to lift tobacco ban

LONDON - Health experts and tobacco campaigners have strongly criticized New Zealand's decision to repeal laws that aimed to ban ...

Tech stocks slide while Dow Jones hits high for 2023

NEW YORK, New York - The Dow Jones index was the standout on U.S. financial markets on Thursday with a ...

US shoppers spend $38 billion online during Thanksgiving weekend

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite the ongoing economic uncertainty, major discounts during the Thanksgiving weekend enticed U.S. shoppers, who spent some US$38 ...

Movie Review

Rifkin's Festival