SEOUL -- A special office started Saturday to operate the reconnaissance satellite "Malligyong-1," which the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched last month, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

The office, located at the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration, will perform its mission as an independent military intelligence agency, said the KCNA.(DPRK-Satellite-Operation)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- Police in Pakistan's east Punjab province arrested 14 terrorists, including some high-profile targets, during separate operations, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) of police said.

The arrests were made when the CTD launched the operations in eight cities of the province by acting on intelligence reports regarding the presence of the terrorists, the CTD said in a statement released on Saturday. (Pakistan-Counter-Terrorism)

- - - -

PARIS -- A knife attack left one dead and two injured on Saturday evening in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, a local report said.

The assailant attacked a couple around 9:45 p.m. (GMT 2045) near the Eiffel Tower, causing the man to die, and then attacked at least two other tourists with a hammer before being arrested. (Paris-Attack)