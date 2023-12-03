Sun, 03 Dec 2023

Chinese court to examine disappearance of Malaysia Airlines jet

BEIJING, China: The Chaoyang District Intermediary Court in Beijing has begun compensation hearings for the Chinese relatives of those who ...

Israel ignores U.S., as civilian casualties start mounting in Gaza again

Israel resumed its military operation in the Gaza Strip on Friday with heavy bombardments. As strikes continue, the United States ...

Failed wheel bearing caused Kentucky train derailment: CSX

LIVINGSTON, Kentucky: CSX railroad said that a failed wheel bearing on a train car caused a derailment on November 22 ...

Finland says Russia to blame for migrant crowding eastern border

HELSINKI, Finland: After Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) earlier this year, hundreds of migrants from the Middle ...

Heavy snowfall, blizzards reported in Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria

CHISINAU, Moldova: Over the weekend, heavy snowfall and strong blizzards in Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria left one person dead and ...

House Ethics Committee report results in Santos expulsion

WASHINGTON D.C.: After a House Ethics Committee report found substantial evidence that he broke the law, New York Republican representative ...

US economy grew faster than forecast in third quarter

WASHINGTON D.C.: As businesses built more warehouses and accumulated machinery equipment, the U.S. economy grew faster than initially forecast in ...

RSV vaccine makers must meet demand: White House

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, the White House said that Senior Biden administration officials met with the makers of respiratory syncytial ...

On eve of COP28 to debate climate change, US begins oil, gas auctions

CHEYENNE, Wyoming: This week, the Biden administration raised US$3.4 million from a sale of oil and gas drilling rights in ...

Across-the-board rally on U.S. stock markets Friday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Friday despite remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ...

Currency issues affect Russia's oil trade with Asia

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's trade in oil with India, one of the most lucrative oil trade routes since the imposition of ...

Experts decry New Zealand government move to lift tobacco ban

LONDON - Health experts and tobacco campaigners have strongly criticized New Zealand's decision to repeal laws that aimed to ban ...

