International

Casualties mount again in Gaza as bombardments gather pace

Israel intensified its deadly bombardment of the Gaza Strip Saturday as renewed fighting with Hamas entered a second day following ...

Nikki Haley's 2024 Republican presidential bid endorsed by Koch Group

ARLINGTON, Virginia: This week, the conservative U.S. political network Americans for Prosperity Action (AFP Action), led by billionaire Charles Koch, ...

Chinese court to examine disappearance of Malaysia Airlines jet

BEIJING, China: The Chaoyang District Intermediary Court in Beijing has begun compensation hearings for the Chinese relatives of those who ...

Israel ignores U.S., as civilian casualties start mounting in Gaza again

Israel resumed its military operation in the Gaza Strip on Friday with heavy bombardments. As strikes continue, the United States ...

Failed wheel bearing caused Kentucky train derailment: CSX

LIVINGSTON, Kentucky: CSX railroad said that a failed wheel bearing on a train car caused a derailment on November 22 ...

Finland says Russia to blame for migrant crowding eastern border

HELSINKI, Finland: After Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) earlier this year, hundreds of migrants from the Middle ...

Business

FAA's new aircraft certification policy changes key flight controls

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it implemented a new aircraft certification policy, which requires ...

US economy grew faster than forecast in third quarter

WASHINGTON D.C.: As businesses built more warehouses and accumulated machinery equipment, the U.S. economy grew faster than initially forecast in ...

RSV vaccine makers must meet demand: White House

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, the White House said that Senior Biden administration officials met with the makers of respiratory syncytial ...

On eve of COP28 to debate climate change, US begins oil, gas auctions

CHEYENNE, Wyoming: This week, the Biden administration raised US$3.4 million from a sale of oil and gas drilling rights in ...

Across-the-board rally on U.S. stock markets Friday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Friday despite remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ...

Currency issues affect Russia's oil trade with Asia

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's trade in oil with India, one of the most lucrative oil trade routes since the imposition of ...

Movie Review

