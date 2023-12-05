Tue, 05 Dec 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
60
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Michigan man sentenced to prison term for keeping dead wife in freezer

MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan: This week, a judge sentenced a Michigan man who kept his dead wife's body in a freezer ...

US CDC says life expectancy for newborns in 2022 gained a year

ATLANTA, Georgia: After two consecutive years of declines mainly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, babies born in the U.S. in ...

Three more Israeli troops die in Gaza conflict, death toll hits 400

The number of soldiers in the Israeli army killed in the current Israel-Hamas war has topped 400. Three hundred and ...

Detention extended by Russian court of WSJ's US reporter

MOSCOW, Russia: A Russian court has extended the detention of Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. reporter for the Wall Street Journal, ...

Casualties mount again in Gaza as bombardments gather pace

Israel intensified its deadly bombardment of the Gaza Strip Saturday as renewed fighting with Hamas entered a second day following ...

Nikki Haley's 2024 Republican presidential bid endorsed by Koch Group

ARLINGTON, Virginia: This week, the conservative U.S. political network Americans for Prosperity Action (AFP Action), led by billionaire Charles Koch, ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks start week in divided territory, dollar jumps

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday following on from last week's volatility."Digestion is the word ...

Microsoft president denies super-intelligent AI possible in 12 months

REDMOND, Washington: Microsoft President Brad Smith said there is no chance of super-intelligent artificial intelligence (AI) being developed within the ...

EVs not as reliable as conventional cars, trucks: Consumer Reports

NEW YORK: A survey by Consumer Reports found that electric vehicles (EV) from 2021 through 2023 model years encountered nearly ...

Singapore, Zurich, Geneva are among world's costliest cities

LONDON, UK: In a report released this week, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said that Singapore and Zurich tied for ...

FAA's new aircraft certification policy changes key flight controls

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it implemented a new aircraft certification policy, which requires ...

US economy grew faster than forecast in third quarter

WASHINGTON D.C.: As businesses built more warehouses and accumulated machinery equipment, the U.S. economy grew faster than initially forecast in ...

Movie Review

The Thief of Bagdad
Thief of Bagdad